Power couple Connie Ferguson and the late Shona Ferguson were a recent trending topic on Facebook

A throwback video of the couple tugged at heartstrings as Shona expressed his undying love for Connie

Netizens were so emotional, some people reacted, saying they got emotional from watching the clip

Mzansi's favourite power couple, Connie Ferguson and the late Shona Ferguson, went viral for their sweet throwback video on the actress' birthday.

A throwback video of Connie and Shona Ferguson warmed people's hearts. Image: Connieferguson

Source: Instagram

Shona Ferguson brought Connie to tears

On Facebook, a throwback video of Connie's birthday celebrations had people witnessing true love. The late actor, Shona Ferguson, pulled heartstrings as he expressed his undying love for his wife.

In the video shared by Mzansi Soap and Star News SA, Shona found all the right words to describe how he felt for the former The Queen star.

"You are the most amazing thing in my life. You are my partner, best friend, and soulmate. Your happiness is my number one priority. Making you happy and giving you everything that your heart desires, and making sure that you are protected, is what makes our kids love us even more. I want you to know that you are not only special to me, but you are special to a lot of people. We live in a world that is full of darkness. You are light," Shona said before he got emotional and embraced Connie.

Watch the emotional video below:

Fans gush over Shona and Connie

People reacted to the video saying they got emotional from watching it. Many people remeber Shona not only as a great actor, but as someone who always loved his wife and children, and he was never shy to show it.

Mmadikeledi Dikgatswi said:

"It is so difficult to replace this love. Even I am rewatching this and crying."

Kes Nka shared:

"We never met in person but I still miss him."

Zamakwai Ngconde expressed:

"May this kind of marriage locate me."

Portia Tholakele Nzuza shared:

"Iyooo and how can she on without him may god give her strength to heal."

Malerato Modiboa stated:

"Connie, your husband was one of the rarest."

Florence Floza said:

"I don't get used to this video. It always makes me cry."

Nombuzeli Winnie cried:

"Oh, you guys are waking up old wounds that have never healed. This is painful, seeing a husband cry like this for his wife and then he leaves her. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

Lerato Michelle Ratsatsinyane exclaimed in heartbreak:

"Bathong, I cannot imagine your life without your soul mate yhooo, guys!"

