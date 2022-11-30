Connie and Shona Ferguson shared a bond that was so special even social media users agree that The Queen star lost a part of herself when her husband died

A scroll through the power couple's Instagram pages will prove that the pair never missed a moment to profess love to each other

The lovebirds inspired fans to love without holding back, thanks to their emotional posts

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Everyone agrees that Connie and Shona Ferguson shared a special union. The stars never missed a chance to remind each other how much they cared for each other.

Times that Connie and Shona Ferguson served sweet couple goals on social media. Image: @connie_ferguson.

Source: Instagram

Briefly News looks at some moments when the power couple painted timelines red with their loved-up posts.

1. Connie and Shona Ferguson's love at first sight story

South African actress Connie Ferguson and her late husband have, on several occasions, narrated how they met. According to Kaya959, the couple claimed they met by coincidence in 2001 when Mr Sho had gone to their house to drop off Connie's sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Queen actress shared that she heard her husband's laughter while she was in the other room and decided to see who it was. The pair started dating and got married two months later.

2. Shona Ferguson's sweet anniversary message to Connie

Shona and Connie Ferguson showed Mzansi what it means to love perfectly. The stars marked all the special events in their lives with the sweetest tributes on their timelines.

According to News24, one notable moment was when Shona poured his heart out in a post to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram page at the time, the Ferguson Films co-founder wrote:

"We are 19 Happy anniversary my love. This life journey is super easy with you by my side. There is nothing we can’t take on together. I love you melaiti ❤️ #MyBestFriend #WeMoveDifferent #19YearWeddingAnniversary #HusbandAndWife #MyHeart."

3. Connie and Shona Ferguson on fancy baecations

We all know the Fergusons were not the people to flaunt their private lives on social media but the couple also had some fancy vacations that got tongues wagging.

At one point, the lovely couple served absolute couple goals when they had a Dubai baecation. If the pictures posted online are anything to go by, fun was had in Dubai.

4. Shona and Connie Ferguson's birthday tributes

Birthdays were always important for the Fergusons. The power couple always poured their hearts out on their special days. To mark Connie's 50th birthday Shona wrote a sweet tribute. He wrote:

"Happy birthday my LOVE. Whatever you wish, may it be fulfilled. May your life continue to shine and bring hope to many. You are such a blessing to me and our family. I am super proud of you. You are light. You are love. I LOVE YOU. GOD BLESS YOU."

The Citizen also reports that Connie was one never to miss her hubby's birthday. The actress celebrated her husband's 48th birthday on 30 April 2021 with a heartwarming birthday message. She posted a hot snap of the actor and said:

"Lord, I just want to say THANK YOU for my husband, my best friend, my soul mate, my baby daddy, my partner in EVERYTHING! He doesn’t like clothes but that’s okay! As long as he is decent in public!❤️.

Happy birthday my SKAT! I love you more than I could ever be able to express to you in words! Thank you for always being there! God bless you beyond your wildest dreams."

5. The Fergusons showing some dance moves

Connie and Shona Ferguson had their fun moments. The sweet couple had Mzansi gushing when they posted a video getting down alongside their daughter Ali Ferguson.

Bonang Matheba fears public will judge her boyfriend, and she chooses to keep relationship private

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Bonang Matheba, who's never been shy to flaunt her relationships, is keeping the public out of her personal business this time around.

The seasoned broadcaster went on Instagram Live to answer some questions from her followers. One fan asked her why she didn't post her bae on social media, and Bonang said she was protecting him from the judgemental public, reported Zalebs.

Bonang shared that only a few oh her friends get that privilege of seeing her all booed up with her bae. Earlier in May, she revealed in Drum magazine that she was in a relationship with an American man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News