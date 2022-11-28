A cute couple on TikTok got the best surprise when they took part in a competition and won big

The video shows a generous TikTok creator who decided to give the couple a lot of cash and got millions of views

The video made rounds all over the internet because people were moved by the reaction of the husband and wife winning the money

A video went viral on TikTok after an older couple's reaction to winning something. The couple was pleased after spending $1 (R18) and getting a huge reward.

A cute old couple warmed hearts all over when they won $1,000 unexpectedly. Image:TikTok/@mdmotivator

Online users reacted to the couple, and how moved they were. People could not stop raving about how sweet they seemed.

Couple wins nearly R20 000 randomly

A TikToker @mdmotivator ran a competition where people had to spend $1 for a mystery item. In a video that has gone viral, an older couple spent $1 and got $1000 (R17 000).

Watch the full video below:

People were touched by how the couple reacted to the money. The internet loves seeing older love birds, and many had sweet compliments about the pairing.

user1899065854051 commented:

"What wonderful human beings."

Alisha Cammer commented:

"This honestly touched my heart they are so cute."

Mami commented:

"Should be playing with early people they are more than need money and kind appreciate you doing like that ."

Jennifer commented:

"You just made a huge change for them."

UnitedNonCompliance commented:

"Bless you brother for doing what you do!"

t a s i a commented:

"I' hope it's prunes' 'I hope it's cashews' my heart, this is the most wholesome thing now they can have a life time of prunes and cashews."

Shana commented:

"I love her. 'I hope it’s prunes'.Who hopes for prunes? What an amazing lady Betty is."

Wid Yun commented:

"She wanted nothing but prunes. What a pure heart.

