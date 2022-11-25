One lady was complaining about being broke on her birthday and got blessed by a kind soul who was in a giving mood

Twitter is sometimes a nice place like when a woman was able to celebrate her birthday properly thanks to an online user

People were amazed by the kind gesture, and they complimented the man's generosity that he displayed

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One woman's birthday was going sideways because she didn't have money. Lucky for her, a complete stranger decided to spoil her on their special day.

One lady complained that she did not have money for a cake on her birthday and got a netizen who offered to buy her one. Image: @sabeloelkah2/@Neilwejoy

Source: Twitter

Netizens were crashing over the cute interaction on Twitter. The microblogging platform has a reputation for its activity, but netizens enjoyed the heartwarming moment.

Lady gets spoilt after complaining about being broke on Twitter

A Twitter user, @Neilwejoy, and her birthday and didn't have money. She complained on Twitter saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Being broke on your birthday is not it , I can’t even afford to buy cake , a whole cake ? Yoh ."

A kind stranger and influencer, @sabeloelkah2 came through and offered to buy her cake. The birthday girl readily accepted his gesture.

People love seeing others help those in need and many complimented the stranger for being so giving. People could not stop commenting about how wholesome the interaction was.

@Msuthukazi_ commented:

"May your cup runneth over."

@ZinhleNkonde commented:

"So sweet "

@flawleslee commented:

"Aaarg this is sweet inkosi inkwandisele❤️[May God bless you even more]"

@carinie03 commented:

"Oh man God bless you."

@MtimandeMa commented:

"This person is so wholesome!"

@Azandamashenge commented:

"Aaawww, God bless you."

@SaveTh3Youth commented:

"You such a wholesome human being brother. MORE BLESSINGS TO YOU."

Merc owner sacrifices car to save house after 1 year of unemployment, SA moved

Briefly News previously reported that A lady lost her beloved Mercedes-Benz after facing a rough time financially. Online users supported her when she shared the post announcing the news.

The woman shared her story about how she ended up having to trade in the car. People were touched, and they made sure to let her know that she made the right decision.

A woman @Living_Ancestor took to Twitter to announce that she no longer has her beloved Mercedes in a post

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News