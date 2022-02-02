BI Phakathi heard of a man who lost millions and went on a search to find him and try to help change his circumstances

Mzansi’s guardian angel learnt of the man’s misfortune from a show called I Blew It and felt compelled to help

The former millionaire was taken aback by BI Phakathi’s kindness and assured him that he’d make the changes

BI Phakathi is a guardian angel in Mzansi. Travelling to find a former millionaire who now lives in poverty, BI Phakathi touched many hearts.

BI Phakathi shared a heartwarming clip where he helped a former millionaire who lost everything. Image: Facebook / BI Phakathi

Nothing in life is certain. Not money, fame, love and even healthy, and that is why we need to appreciate each and every single day and thing.

BI Phakathi took to his social media with a clip showing a man he recently helped. The man was once wealthy but lost everything as a result of abusing his blessings.

The man was apparently on a show called I Blew It and this is where BI Phakathi learnt of the man’s sad story.

Talking to the man, BI Phakathi learnt his story and did what he could to try and help restore faith in his heart. He bought him food and gave him some money, the man was overcome with emotion.

The desperate man thanked BI Phakathi for his kindness and promised him that he would do whatever it takes to change his path.

Mzansi reacts to BI Phakathi selfless act of kindness

Watson Odiase said:

“I think I am going to stop watching your video, how can a grown up man like me be crying whenever I watched your video, bless you brother, this is what I will like doing!!!”

Taurai Mukoreka Akintint said:

“BI may God keep on blessing you man l envy you a lot bro. You are an angel sent from heaven.”

Felix Ngoma said:

“Just fantastic BI. Where ever you get those resources, God should replenish it 10 folds.”

Maureen Botondo said:

“Man but he looks so much better than on I blew it. Very gentle soul took care of many pity the enemy set drugs as his downfall but God is full of mercy he is now clean and God is still in the business of restoring. Thank you BI Phakathi for always loving unconditionally.”

BI Phakathi tips staff R7 000 and pays for everyone’s meals at restaurant

In other BI Phakathi news, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has done it again. He has blessed some hard-working staff at a Mugg & Bean restaurant.

The Good Samaritan ordered a cappuccino to go and when the waitress brought it to him with the bill he asked her how many people were working.

BI asked her to come back when he called her. He proceeded to write R7 000 down as a tip for her and the other staff working.

