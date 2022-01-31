A local man took a leap of faith by leaving his day job to open a barber store, something many people thought was risky

LinkedIn user Makwande Gcora shared the story of Sheldon Tatchell, revealing how his leap turned into 46 barbershops with over 400 employe es

es Sheldon was an Account Management Consultant at Standard Bank when he decided to follow his gut

You always hear people telling you to just do it, to take that leap, but it is easier said than done. A local man did it though and now owns multiple barbershops and employs hundreds of people.

Sheldon Tatchell is the proud owner of 46 barbershops in South Africa and Batswana. Helping employ over 400 people, the man feels extremely blessed.

LinkedIn user Makwande Gcora shared Sheldon’s story to his timeline, praising him for the inspiring work that he has done.

“Meet Sheldon Tatchell- a Legend who left his Job in 2014 to start a Barbershop business and today he has over 46 stores that are up and running at South Africa and Botswana .

“Employing over 400+ staff members with 30 active training centre's empowering the next generation of barbers.

“He is a Legend ”

LinkedIn user Makwande Gcora shares the inspiring story of a man who took a leap of faith that paid off. Image: LinkedIn / Makwande Gcora

Source: UGC

More about the inspiring entrepreneur

Taking a deeper look into Sheldon’s LinkedIn profile, Briefly News found that he was laughed at when he told people he was quitting his job to open a barbershop.

“I left my corporate job few years ago. I can remember vividly I told my manager I’m leaving my job to become a full time barber. He laughed at me and told me that I will be back and should give him a call whenever needed my job back. Never looked back ever since.”

His Barbershop chain is called Legends Barbershop and Projects and has been going since 2011. Before, Sheldon was an Account Management Consultant at Standard Bank.

