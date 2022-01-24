A grateful man lost absolutely everything back in 2016 and never thought he would be where he is today

Social media user @Okuhlehle93 shared his inspiring story on Twitter, reminding peeps to keep their heads up

People flooded the comment section, thanking the man for sharing his story as they needed this reassurance

Your situation is only permanent if you let it be. A grateful man shared his amazing story on social media, reminding people to never give up.

Social media user @Okuhlehle93 told his story on social media and inspired many. Image: Twitter / @Okuhlehle93

Source: Twitter

Some feel as if their future lives are defined by their current circumstance, and that couldn’t be more untrue. Life is what you make of it.

Social media user @Okuhlehle93 took to Twitter to share how he lost everything back in 2016 and could not be more grateful for the life he has now.

He thought that he would never be able to breathe again and look at him now. Family, health and everything!

“2016 I lost everything, wena Job, Furniture, Friends, Clothes and Got raped ngaba Positive. I went back home only with my soul to survive.

“6 years later, got a beautiful daughter, I got married, i bought myself a car, I got a paying hustle, I'll be a super start. THANK YOU GOD.”

People react to the inspiring story

@BeeEmmPee said:

“Your story is an inspiration and I'm grateful that you shared it with the world. God bless you. @anathi1705 be careful of how you use your tongue. These are just challenges that you're faced with and with God, you'll overcome them. Be strong and believe.”

@anathi1705 said:

“Life is showing me flames, I am feeling so hopeless. Akuhlangani nix. It’s refreshing to read.”

@Sandilembokaz17 said:

@BonoloAnne said:

Source: Briefly News