A proud lady took to social media to show how she and the family support her son at his running events

Social media user @Thatohatsi shared some snaps, showing off the cute support shirts they all wear at the races

People absolutely love how this family supports the young man and they too feel the need to get in on it

One proud momma took to social media to show the world how it is done. The whole fam shows up when her son is running, and they go all out!

Showing your children support in everything that they do will allow you to raise a person who trusts in their abilities and strives for greatness.

Social media user, and proud mother, @Thatohatsi shared pictures of the cute shirts she and the family wear when her son is participating in an event.

The young man runs track and his family could not be more proud of him. This content is golden.

“We are that kind of family!!!! Our presence is always felt at the stadium.”

Mzansi want in on this support, ask the momma when the next race is

The people of Mzansi are living for this level of parental support. They love it so much that some want in on the next race lol.

Peeps let this family know what an amazing job they are doing, and showered the young athlete with love and support.

Take a look at some of the kind comments

“This is so beautiful to see. It reminds me of the time my parents came to support me during my netball games.”

“May the Good Lord keep you and bless you guys. Keep on doing what you are doing. This is beautiful.”

“Where are you guys located and when is the next sports day? Ke nyaka le skipa.. This is our champ right there.”

