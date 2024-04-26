The finest ramen in Cape Town: Top ramen places to dine

Ramen is a popular Japanese noodle dish of Chinese origin that has taken the world by storm recently. The flavour-filled noodle dish is the ideal comfort food that is also affordable, contributing to its popularity. Where can you find some of the finest ramen in Cape Town?

The best ramen in Cape Town is offered by restaurants specialising in the dish. Photo: Jackyenjoyphotography and Images By Tang Ming Tung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Prices of ramen in Cape Town vary. However, depending on the restaurant and location, you can expect to pay between R120 and R180 for a ramen dish. These values are estimates based on previously reported values.

Since ramen has become increasingly popular in South Africa and globally, many restaurants offer ramen options. However, experiencing authentic Ramen in Cape Town requires visiting an establishment specialising in ramen dishes.

Top 10 ramen spots in Cape Town

Once you have decided to try authentic ramen, what are some of the top spots in Cape Town to try? If you are looking for the best ramen in Cape Town, here are some of the highest-rated ramen restaurants which specialise in authentic ramen dishes.

Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, including Eat Out, Inside Guide, and GQ South Africa. We also use official statistics, expert opinions, user feedback, and other relevant metrics.

Restaurant Address Kanji Ramen 16 Kloof Nek Road, Tamboerskloof, Cape Town Downtown Ramen 103 Harrington Street, District Six, Cape Town Obi Restaurant 14 Long Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Three Wise Monkeys 77 Regent Road, Sea Point, Cape Town Kyoto Garden 11 Kloof Nek Road, Gardens, Cape Town Tomo Japanese Restaurant 160 Longmarket Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Lucky Bao Main Road, Scott Estate, Cape Town Izakaya Matsuri The Rockwell, 32 Prestwich Street, Green Point, Cape Town Bodega Ramen 141 Albert Road, Cape Town Ramenhead 37 Parliament Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

10. Kanji Ramen

Kanji Ramen brings traditional ramen and Japanese street food styles to ramen enthusiasts. Photo: Kanji Ramen on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 16 Kloof Nek Road, Tamboerskloof, Cape Town

16 Kloof Nek Road, Tamboerskloof, Cape Town Contact: Kanji Ramen

Kanji Ramen Rating: 4.3/5 by Google reviews

Kanji Ramen is a reportedly new ramen restaurant in Cape Town that brings traditional ramen and Japanese street food styles to ramen enthusiasts. The restaurant offers carefully crafted ramen bowls with tenderly thin meats or smaller Japanese plates such as Gyoza, Edamame, Takoyaki, and Karaage.

9. Downtown Ramen

Downtown Ramen provides patrons with traditional Japanese noodle meals. Photo: Downtown Ramen on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 103 Harrington Street, District Six, Cape Town

103 Harrington Street, District Six, Cape Town Contact: 068 150 3420

068 150 3420 Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

Downtown Ramen provides patrons with traditional Japanese noodle meals, including the shōyu ramen bowl, for ramen noodle lovers to enjoy. You can also enjoy their smaller Japanese dishes and sides available if you do not have a big appetite.

8. Obi Restaurant

Obi Restaurant specialises in tempura, sushi, and ramen. Photo: Obi Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2016

2016 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 14 Long Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

14 Long Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Contact: 021 418 4040

021 418 4040 Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan

Based in the heart of Cape Town's CBD, Obi Restaurant specialises in tempura, sushi, and ramen made with ocean-fresh ingredients. Although the eatery has limited ramen options, Obi's quality of dishes keeps patrons returning for more.

7. Three Wise Monkeys

Three Wise Monkeys offers halal options. Photo: Three Wise Monkeys on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2016

2016 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 77 Regent Road, Sea Point, Cape Town

77 Regent Road, Sea Point, Cape Town Contact: 021 433 1837

021 433 1837 Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

Three Wise Monkeys opened its doors in 2016 and was inspired by New York's bustling ramen bars that adorned The Big Apple's corners. The Asian-fusion-styled dishes are created with seasonal ingredients and are locally sourced, increasing the quality of each meal.

6. Kyoto Garden

Kyoto Garden offers ramen dishes from traditional ramen dishes imported from Japan. Photo: Kyoto Garden on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook

Address: 11 Kloof Nek Road, Gardens, Cape Town

11 Kloof Nek Road, Gardens, Cape Town Contact: 021 422 2001

021 422 2001 Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan

Kyoto Garden is a popular ramen spot in Cape Town thanks to its chef and kitchenware, which is boastfully 'imported from Japan'. You can look forward to a wide variety of ramen dishes from traditional ramen dishes imported from Japan. The dishes include wagyu beef, chicken, bok choy and vegetarian options.

5. TOMO Japanese Restaurant

TOMO offers patrons authentic Japanese food, including beef or vegetarian ramen options. Photo: TOMO Japanese Restaurant Cape Town on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 160 Longmarket Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

160 Longmarket Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Contact: 078 735 6537

078 735 6537 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

In the bustling Cape Town City Centre, TOMO offers patrons authentic Japanese food, including beef or vegetarian ramen options made richer with broth, egg, and other ingredients, depending on the chosen meal. The restaurant is also halaal-friendly.

4. Lucky Bao

Lucky Bao offers modern Asian street food, delicious ramen, bao, burgers, and authentic Asian beers. Photo: Lucky Bao on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Main Road, Scott Estate, Cape Town

Main Road, Scott Estate, Cape Town Contact: 064 661 4415

064 661 4415 Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

If you are looking for a fusion of traditional and modern Asian cuisine, Lucky Bao is a must. The venue offers modern Asian street food, delicious ramen, bao, burgers, and authentic Asian beers.

3. Izakaya Matsuri

Izakaya Matsuri serves traditional Japanese dishes, including ramen meals and other bite-sized options. Photo: @izakaya_matsuri_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Instagram

Address: The Rockwell, 32 Prestwich Street, Green Point, Cape Town

The Rockwell, 32 Prestwich Street, Green Point, Cape Town Contact: 021 421 4520

021 421 4520 Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Izakaya Matsuri is a Japanese restaurant and tapas bar that gained popularity thanks to its delicately balanced flavours, fresh ingredients, and cosy environment. It serves traditional Japanese dishes, including ramen meals and other bite-sized options.

2. Bodega Ramen

The Bodega Ramen menu is not limited to standard ramen and has vegan, gluten-free, and vegan starters. Photo: Bodega Cape Town on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 141 Albert Road, Cape Town

141 Albert Road, Cape Town Contact: 078 241 3285

078 241 3285 Rating: 4.8/5 on Dineplan

Bodega Ramen is a cosy spot nestled in Cape Town. It provides the ideal venue for a date night or a quiet catch-up with a loved one. The Bodega Ramen menu is not limited to standard ramen and has vegan, gluten-free, and vegan starters.

1. Ramenhead

Ramenhead offers traditional ramen cuisine. Photo: @ramenheadcapetown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 2022

2022 Website

Instagram

Address: 37 Parliament Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

37 Parliament Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Contact: 067 312 8061

067 312 8061 Rating: 4.8/5 on Google reviews

Established in 2022, Ramenhead is a new ramen restaurant in Cape Town with a sleek, modern environment contrasted against its traditional ramen cuisine. The Ramenhead Cape Town menu consists of four main meal options bursting with flavour, from vegetables and tofu to chicken to wagyu beef. You can also enjoy varying street food snacks off the menu.

The best ramen in Cape Town provides traditional, flavour-filled dishes with various options ranging from hearty wagyu beef to light vegetable options. A cosy, welcoming atmosphere adds to the venue's popularity, making these ramen spots a top pick for quality time with loved ones.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Top restaurants in Pretoria: A guide to the best culinary experiences

If you want a quiet night out, enjoying a fine dining experience at a reputable restaurant is highly suggested. Briefly.co.za wrote an article on incredible spots in Pretoria that patrons have highly rated. Here are the most beloved restaurants in Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News