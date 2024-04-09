Top 21 restaurants in Pretoria: A guide to the best culinary experiences
Enjoying a fine dining experience with loved ones is ideal for bonding and removes the time and effort to make a meal. If you are located within or around Pretoria, you are spoiled for choice regarding quality restaurants to try and enjoy. Here, we discuss the top 21 restaurants in Pretoria.
Dining out at unique, high-quality restaurants in Pretoria East and its surroundings allows you to relax and unwind while spending time with loved ones. You can also taste different cuisines you would not usually make for yourself.
With all the different restaurants available for foodies to indulge in, what are some of the first choices for locals? This article discusses the top choices for incredible dining out experiences, including hidden restaurants in Pretoria, stunning rooftop bars, and buffet options.
21 top restaurants in Pretoria
Patrons are spoiled for choice regarding quality restaurants in Pretoria, making it difficult to choose. Luckily, we have selected 21 of the most beloved eateries in Pretoria for foodies to try out and enjoy.
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. Our rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria. These criteria may include data from reputable sources, such as Food and Home, Restaurant Week South Africa, Getaway Magazine, and TripAdvisor. We endeavour to use the most up-to-date and accurate data available during the ranking compilation.
|Restaurant
|Address
|Kream
|283 Dey Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk
|Geet Indian Restaurant
|547 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn
|The Blue Room
|1057 Arcadia Street, Hatfield
|De Kloof Restaurant
|Johan Rissik Drive, Eclipse Road, Groenkloof 358-Jr
|At Buffet Zone
|28 WF Nkomo Street, Pretoria Central
|Caraffa Restaurant
|46 Selati Street and Garsfontein Road, Alphen Park
|LM in the East
|Corner Rosemary and Diana Road, Lynnwood, Pretoria
|PepperTree Restaurant
|581 Verdi Sreet, Constantia Park
|Old Town Italy
|210 Amarand Avenue, Menlyn
|Villa Barranco
|198 Long Street, Waterkloof
|Brasserie de Paris
|381 Aries Street, Waterkloof Ridge
|As Greek As It Gets
|13th Avenue Greenlynn Village, Menlo Park
|Culture Club
|12 16th Street, Hazelwood
|Plan B Bistro
|64 13th Street Greenlyn Village Centre, Menlo Park
|Forti Too
|4 Daventry Street, Lynnwood Manor
|Crawdaddy's
|Corner Middel and Dey Streets, Brooklyn
|Fermier Restaurant
|141 Lynnwood Road, The Willows 340-Jr
|La Fiamma Ristorante Pizzeria
|Faeriedale Shopping Centre, Faerie Glen
|23 On Hazelwood
|23 Hazelwood Road, Hazelwood
|The Social Grill
|5 Boendoe Avenue, Pretoriuspark
|DK Burger
|Waterkloof Golf Club, Johan Rissik Drive, Waterkloof Ridge
21. Kream
- Date of establishment: 2007
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 283 Dey Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria
- Contact: 012 346 4642
- Rating: 9.1/10 on Diningcity
Kream is a high-end restaurant famous for its memorable dining experience, made possible through unique décor, delicious food, and refreshing drinks.
20. Geet Indian Restaurant
- Address: 547 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria
- Contact: 012 460 3199
- Rating: 4.8/5 on UberEats
Delight your senses at the Geet Indian Restaurant, a contemporary take on traditional, beloved Indian cuisine. The restaurant offers classic curries, fresh seafood, and tandoori dishes in a sleek, exotic space where you can enjoy the perfect blend of atmosphere.
19. The Blue Room
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 1057 Arcadia Street, Hatfield
- Contact: 012 342 4592
- Rating: 5/5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #1 of 982 restaurants in PTA
If you want the perfect blend of delicious food and good vibes, The Blue Room Hatfield is the place. It is considered one of the top affordable restaurants, and its feel-good atmosphere gets livelier at night.
18. De Kloof Restaurant
- Website
- Facebook and X (Twitter)
- Address: Johan Rissik Drive, Eclipse Road, Groenkloof 358-Jr
- Contact: 073 092 8562
- Rating: 8/8/10 on Diningcity
Located in Waterkloof Golf Estate, De Kloof is a romantic restaurant that everyone can enjoy, from couples looking for a romantic date night to a tranquil setting for friends catching up. The upscale venue boasts European cuisine with a local touch and a modern space. It was voted South African Restaurant of the Year in 2013.
17. At Buffet Zone
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 28 WF Nkomo Street, Pretoria Central
- Contact: 082 884 3574
- Rating: 4.3/5 on Google Reviews
Buffet Zone is a buffet restaurant in Pretoria that is ideal for those wanting a delicious buffet option. Enjoy all-you-can-eat options from a wide range of foods and refreshing drinks.
16. Caraffa Restaurant
- Date of establishment: 1990
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 46 Selati Street and Garsfontein Road, Alphen Park
- Contact: 012 346 3181
- Rating: 4.6/5 on Google Reviews
Caraffa Restaurant is an Italian restaurant established in 1990 and has since become one of Pretoria's most beloved eateries. Caraffa embodies the 'traditional family' restaurant with a wholesome, cosy atmosphere.
15. LM in the East
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: Corner Rosemary and Diana Road, Lynnwood, Pretoria
- Contact: 012 348 3359
- Rating: 4.2/5 on Google Review
LM in the East is one of the best restaurants in Pretoria East to try if you are looking for a quaint spot to enjoy a memorable meal. You can expect traditional Portuguese dishes and a focus on seafood, but there are many other dishes to choose from if you are not a fan of seafood.
14. PepperTree Restaurant
- Date of establishment: 2019
- Website
- Address: 581 Verdi Sreet, Constantia Park
- Contact: 083 380 4050
- Rating: 4/5 on TripAdvisor
PepperTree Restaurant is a relatively new restaurant in Pretoria that was opened to cater for the OpiKopi Guest House on the same premises. Opened by head supervisor chef Helen de Beer, expect a carefully curated menu of home-cooked meals with a modern twist.
13. Old Town Italy
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 210 Amarand Avenue, Menlyn
- Contact: 012 348 2802
- Rating: 4.2/5 on Google Reviews
Transport yourself into the past with Old Town Italy, a spot that embodies a tranquil, slow lifestyle mimicking a classic Italian small town. Located in Menlyn Maine shopping centre, it is a venue offering patrons appetising Italian cuisine and a market that provides artisanal foods and other goods.
12. Villa Barranco
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 198 Long Street, Waterkloof
- Contact: 066 064 5228
- Rating: 8.9/10 on Restaurant Week
Villa Barranco is a stunning venue located in Waterkloof. Nestled in a breathtaking courtyard, the tapa bar and charcoal grill restaurant provide patrons with hearty meals, delicious refreshments, and a tranquil setting.
11. Brasserie de Paris
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 381 Aries Street, Waterkloof Ridge
- Contact: 012 460 3583
- Rating: 9.5/10 on DiningCity
Brasserie de Paris is a French restaurant that offers patrons a high-end dining experience amid a gorgeous backdrop. The restaurant 'combines classic French flavours and contemporary international cuisine', making it the perfect spot for a date night or a catch-up with friends. You can either enjoy their A la Carte menu or standout tasting menu.
10. As GREEK as It Gets
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 13th Avenue Greenlynn Village, Menlo Park
- Contact: 084 455 5588
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Google Reviews
As Greek as It Gets is an ideal Greek restaurant for families and provides a warm, wholesome atmosphere. The restaurant uses the freshest ingredients to create delicious traditional Greek meals, which, paired with fine wine, provide a memorable dining experience.
9. Culture Club
- Website
- Address: 12 16th Street, Hazelwood
- Contact: 012 030 1343
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Google Reviews
Nestled in the heart of Hazelwood is Culture Club, a quaint, cosy spot that redefines what foodies know about tapas. Mixing influences from the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Asia and delicious local flavours.
8. Plan B Bistro
- Address: 64 13th Street Greenlyn Village Centre, Menlo Park
- Contact: 012 346 0555
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Google Reviews
Located in Pretoria East, Plan B Bistro is renowned for its welcoming environment and innovative cuisine. Their menu includes an array of flavours from around the world, with carefully crafted dishes that complement the calming atmosphere.
7. Forti Too
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 4 Daventry Street, Lynnwood Manor
- Contact: 071 996 1708
- Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan
Forti Too is a restaurant, terrace, bar, and grill that offers the perfect spot to relax and unwind. Voted Best New Pretoria Restaurant in 2021, the venue provides a unique experience for patrons.
6. Crawdaddy's
- Date of establishment: 1995
- Website
- Address: Corner Middel and Dey Streets, Brooklyn
- Contact: 012 460 0589
- Rating: 5 on TripAdvisor
Located in the Brooklyn Piazza, Crawdaddy's is a well-loved restaurant and pub that has been around for decades and has established itself as a local hotspot. Crawdaddy's offers a unique delight for the senses, combining seafood with Thai, Portuguese, Mediterranean, and regional cuisine.
5. Fermier Restaurant
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 141 Lynnwood Road, The Willows 340-Jr
- Contact: 076 072 5261
- Rating: 4.7/5 on Google Reviews
Fermier is a high-end restaurant that focuses on sustainability and quality cuisine. The rustic décor provides a wholesome atmosphere perfect for those looking to have a laid-back dining experience with mouth-watering classic Italian food.
4. La Fiamma Ristorante Pizzeria
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: Faeriedale Shopping Centre, Faerie Glen
- Contact: 012 991 2152
- Rating: 4.4 (Google Reviews)
Located in Faeriedale Shopping Centre, La Fiamma is a pizzeria that is perfect for quality time with family and friends. Choose from one of their delicious pizzas, or enjoy a laid-back date night with tasty cocktails.
3. 23 On Hazelwood
- Website
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: 23 Hazelwood Road, Hazelwood
- Contact: 012 346 3249
- Rating: 4.8/5 on UberEats
23 On Hazelwood fuses a bakery and restaurant setting, creating a unique space for people to come together and enjoy quality time or those looking to enjoy some alone time. The menu has handcrafted items, which include baked goods and mouth-watering dishes which can be paired with a delicious craft beverage.
2. The Social Grill
- Website
- Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)
- Address: 5 Boendoe Avenue, Pretoriuspark
- Contact: 063 732 1058
- Rating: 4.6 (Google Reviews)
The Social Grill is an upmarket venue, giving customers a venue surrounded by stunning natural surroundings and a relaxing atmosphere. The venue boasts 'classic food creations with a modern twist', creating unique meals daily. The venue also has braai areas to enjoy hearty, lazy lunches.
1. DK Burger
- Facebook and Instagram
- Address: Waterkloof Golf Club, Johan Rissik Drive, Waterkloof Ridge
- Contact: 063 028 6518
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Dining-Out
Those wanting a more relaxed, casual dining experience can enjoy DK Burger, a gourmet burger spot and one of the hidden restaurants in Pretoria that is considered a gem among those who know it.
The best restaurants in Pretoria are considered venues with unique offerings through their cuisine, atmosphere, décor, or all of the aspects mentioned above, creating an exceptional experience. Any of these 21 restaurants will provide patrons with a memorable dining experience they will return for.
