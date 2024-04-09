Top 21 restaurants in Pretoria: A guide to the best culinary experiences

Enjoying a fine dining experience with loved ones is ideal for bonding and removes the time and effort to make a meal. If you are located within or around Pretoria, you are spoiled for choice regarding quality restaurants to try and enjoy. Here, we discuss the top 21 restaurants in Pretoria.

The best restaurants in Pretoria offer delicious food with a welcoming atmosphere. Photo: d3sign and DjelicS (modified by author)

Dining out at unique, high-quality restaurants in Pretoria East and its surroundings allows you to relax and unwind while spending time with loved ones. You can also taste different cuisines you would not usually make for yourself.

With all the different restaurants available for foodies to indulge in, what are some of the first choices for locals? This article discusses the top choices for incredible dining out experiences, including hidden restaurants in Pretoria, stunning rooftop bars, and buffet options.

21 top restaurants in Pretoria

Patrons are spoiled for choice regarding quality restaurants in Pretoria, making it difficult to choose. Luckily, we have selected 21 of the most beloved eateries in Pretoria for foodies to try out and enjoy.

Restaurant Address Kream 283 Dey Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk Geet Indian Restaurant 547 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn The Blue Room 1057 Arcadia Street, Hatfield De Kloof Restaurant Johan Rissik Drive, Eclipse Road, Groenkloof 358-Jr At Buffet Zone 28 WF Nkomo Street, Pretoria Central Caraffa Restaurant 46 Selati Street and Garsfontein Road, Alphen Park LM in the East Corner Rosemary and Diana Road, Lynnwood, Pretoria PepperTree Restaurant 581 Verdi Sreet, Constantia Park Old Town Italy 210 Amarand Avenue, Menlyn Villa Barranco 198 Long Street, Waterkloof Brasserie de Paris 381 Aries Street, Waterkloof Ridge As Greek As It Gets 13th Avenue Greenlynn Village, Menlo Park Culture Club 12 16th Street, Hazelwood Plan B Bistro 64 13th Street Greenlyn Village Centre, Menlo Park Forti Too 4 Daventry Street, Lynnwood Manor Crawdaddy's Corner Middel and Dey Streets, Brooklyn Fermier Restaurant 141 Lynnwood Road, The Willows 340-Jr La Fiamma Ristorante Pizzeria Faeriedale Shopping Centre, Faerie Glen 23 On Hazelwood 23 Hazelwood Road, Hazelwood The Social Grill 5 Boendoe Avenue, Pretoriuspark DK Burger Waterkloof Golf Club, Johan Rissik Drive, Waterkloof Ridge

21. Kream

Kream is a high-end restaurant that offers delicious food and unique décor. Photo: @kreamsouthafrica (modified by author)

Date of establishment: 2007

2007 Website

and Instagram

and Address: 283 Dey Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria

283 Dey Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Pretoria Contact: 012 346 4642

012 346 4642 Rating: 9.1/10 on Diningcity

Kream is a high-end restaurant famous for its memorable dining experience, made possible through unique décor, delicious food, and refreshing drinks.

20. Geet Indian Restaurant

Geet Indian Restaurant offers a contemporary take on traditional, beloved Indian cuisine. Photo: Geet Indian Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Facebook

Address: 547 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria

547 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn, Pretoria Contact: 012 460 3199

012 460 3199 Rating: 4.8/5 on UberEats

Delight your senses at the Geet Indian Restaurant, a contemporary take on traditional, beloved Indian cuisine. The restaurant offers classic curries, fresh seafood, and tandoori dishes in a sleek, exotic space where you can enjoy the perfect blend of atmosphere.

19. The Blue Room

The Blue Room Hatfield is a lively restaurant and bar. Photo: @blueroom_hatfield (modified by author)

Website

and Instagram

and Address: 1057 Arcadia Street, Hatfield

1057 Arcadia Street, Hatfield Contact: 012 342 4592

012 342 4592 Rating: 5/5 on Tripadvisor and ranked #1 of 982 restaurants in PTA

If you want the perfect blend of delicious food and good vibes, The Blue Room Hatfield is the place. It is considered one of the top affordable restaurants, and its feel-good atmosphere gets livelier at night.

18. De Kloof Restaurant

De Kloof is a romantic restaurant in Pretoria that everyone can enjoy. Photo: De Kloof Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Website

and X (Twitter)

and Address: Johan Rissik Drive, Eclipse Road, Groenkloof 358-Jr

Johan Rissik Drive, Eclipse Road, Groenkloof 358-Jr Contact: 073 092 8562

073 092 8562 Rating: 8/8/10 on Diningcity

Located in Waterkloof Golf Estate, De Kloof is a romantic restaurant that everyone can enjoy, from couples looking for a romantic date night to a tranquil setting for friends catching up. The upscale venue boasts European cuisine with a local touch and a modern space. It was voted South African Restaurant of the Year in 2013.

17. At Buffet Zone

At Buffet Zone offers a wide variety of delectable buffet options. Photo: @atbuffetzone on Instagram (modified by author)

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 28 WF Nkomo Street, Pretoria Central

28 WF Nkomo Street, Pretoria Central Contact: 082 884 3574

082 884 3574 Rating: 4.3/5 on Google Reviews

Buffet Zone is a buffet restaurant in Pretoria that is ideal for those wanting a delicious buffet option. Enjoy all-you-can-eat options from a wide range of foods and refreshing drinks.

16. Caraffa Restaurant

Established in 1990, Italian restaurant Caraffa has become one of Preoria’s most beloved eateries. Photo: Caraffa on Facebook (modified by author)

Date of establishment: 1990

1990 Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 46 Selati Street and Garsfontein Road, Alphen Park

46 Selati Street and Garsfontein Road, Alphen Park Contact: 012 346 3181

012 346 3181 Rating: 4.6/5 on Google Reviews

Caraffa Restaurant is an Italian restaurant established in 1990 and has since become one of Pretoria's most beloved eateries. Caraffa embodies the 'traditional family' restaurant with a wholesome, cosy atmosphere.

15. LM in the East

LM in the East is a traditional Portuguese restaurant. Photo: LM in the East Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Corner Rosemary and Diana Road, Lynnwood, Pretoria

Corner Rosemary and Diana Road, Lynnwood, Pretoria Contact: 012 348 3359

012 348 3359 Rating: 4.2/5 on Google Review

LM in the East is one of the best restaurants in Pretoria East to try if you are looking for a quaint spot to enjoy a memorable meal. You can expect traditional Portuguese dishes and a focus on seafood, but there are many other dishes to choose from if you are not a fan of seafood.

14. PepperTree Restaurant

PepperTree Restaurant was opened to cater for the OpiKopi Guest House on the same premises. Photo: Peppertree Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Date of establishment: 2019

2019 Website

Facebook

Address: 581 Verdi Sreet, Constantia Park

581 Verdi Sreet, Constantia Park Contact: 083 380 4050

083 380 4050 Rating: 4/5 on TripAdvisor

PepperTree Restaurant is a relatively new restaurant in Pretoria that was opened to cater for the OpiKopi Guest House on the same premises. Opened by head supervisor chef Helen de Beer, expect a carefully curated menu of home-cooked meals with a modern twist.

13. Old Town Italy

Old Town Italy embodies a tranquil, slow lifestyle mimicking a classic Italian small town. Photo: Old Town Italy on Facebook (modified by author)

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 210 Amarand Avenue, Menlyn

210 Amarand Avenue, Menlyn Contact: 012 348 2802

012 348 2802 Rating: 4.2/5 on Google Reviews

Transport yourself into the past with Old Town Italy, a spot that embodies a tranquil, slow lifestyle mimicking a classic Italian small town. Located in Menlyn Maine shopping centre, it is a venue offering patrons appetising Italian cuisine and a market that provides artisanal foods and other goods.

12. Villa Barranco

Villa Barranco is nestled in a breathtaking courtyard. Photo: Villa Barranco on Facebook (modified by author)

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 198 Long Street, Waterkloof

198 Long Street, Waterkloof Contact: 066 064 5228

066 064 5228 Rating: 8.9/10 on Restaurant Week

Villa Barranco is a stunning venue located in Waterkloof. Nestled in a breathtaking courtyard, the tapa bar and charcoal grill restaurant provide patrons with hearty meals, delicious refreshments, and a tranquil setting.

11. Brasserie de Paris

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Instagram Address: 381 Aries Street, Waterkloof Ridge

381 Aries Street, Waterkloof Ridge Contact: 012 460 3583

012 460 3583 Rating: 9.5/10 on DiningCity

Brasserie de Paris is a French restaurant that offers patrons a high-end dining experience amid a gorgeous backdrop. The restaurant 'combines classic French flavours and contemporary international cuisine', making it the perfect spot for a date night or a catch-up with friends. You can either enjoy their A la Carte menu or standout tasting menu.

10. As GREEK as It Gets

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 13th Avenue Greenlynn Village, Menlo Park

13th Avenue Greenlynn Village, Menlo Park Contact: 084 455 5588

084 455 5588 Rating: 4.5/5 on Google Reviews

As Greek as It Gets is an ideal Greek restaurant for families and provides a warm, wholesome atmosphere. The restaurant uses the freshest ingredients to create delicious traditional Greek meals, which, paired with fine wine, provide a memorable dining experience.

9. Culture Club

Website

Instagram

Address: 12 16th Street, Hazelwood

12 16th Street, Hazelwood Contact: 012 030 1343

012 030 1343 Rating: 4.5/5 on Google Reviews

Nestled in the heart of Hazelwood is Culture Club, a quaint, cosy spot that redefines what foodies know about tapas. Mixing influences from the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Asia and delicious local flavours.

8. Plan B Bistro

Plan B Bistro is a welcoming restaurant for date nights or family time. Photo: Plan B Bistro on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook

Address: 64 13th Street Greenlyn Village Centre, Menlo Park

64 13th Street Greenlyn Village Centre, Menlo Park Contact: 012 346 0555

012 346 0555 Rating: 4.5/5 on Google Reviews

Located in Pretoria East, Plan B Bistro is renowned for its welcoming environment and innovative cuisine. Their menu includes an array of flavours from around the world, with carefully crafted dishes that complement the calming atmosphere.

7. Forti Too

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Instagram Address: 4 Daventry Street, Lynnwood Manor

4 Daventry Street, Lynnwood Manor Contact: 071 996 1708

071 996 1708 Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan

Forti Too is a restaurant, terrace, bar, and grill that offers the perfect spot to relax and unwind. Voted Best New Pretoria Restaurant in 2021, the venue provides a unique experience for patrons.

6. Crawdaddy's

Crawdaddy's is a well-loved restaurant and pub that has been around for decades. Photo: Crawdaddy's on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of establishment: 1995

1995 Website

Facebook

Address: Corner Middel and Dey Streets, Brooklyn

Corner Middel and Dey Streets, Brooklyn Contact: 012 460 0589

012 460 0589 Rating: 5 on TripAdvisor

Located in the Brooklyn Piazza, Crawdaddy's is a well-loved restaurant and pub that has been around for decades and has established itself as a local hotspot. Crawdaddy's offers a unique delight for the senses, combining seafood with Thai, Portuguese, Mediterranean, and regional cuisine.

5. Fermier Restaurant

Fermier Restaurant focuses on sustainability and quality cuisine. Photo: Fermier Restaurant on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Instagram Address: 141 Lynnwood Road, The Willows 340-Jr

141 Lynnwood Road, The Willows 340-Jr Contact: 076 072 5261

076 072 5261 Rating: 4.7/5 on Google Reviews

Fermier is a high-end restaurant that focuses on sustainability and quality cuisine. The rustic décor provides a wholesome atmosphere perfect for those looking to have a laid-back dining experience with mouth-watering classic Italian food.

4. La Fiamma Ristorante Pizzeria

La Fiamma is a pizzeria perfect for quality time with family and friends. Photo: La Fiamma Ristorante Pizzeria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Faeriedale Shopping Centre, Faerie Glen

Faeriedale Shopping Centre, Faerie Glen Contact: 012 991 2152

012 991 2152 Rating: 4.4 (Google Reviews)

Located in Faeriedale Shopping Centre, La Fiamma is a pizzeria that is perfect for quality time with family and friends. Choose from one of their delicious pizzas, or enjoy a laid-back date night with tasty cocktails.

3. 23 On Hazelwood

23 On Hazelwood fuses a bakery and restaurant setting. Photo: 23 on Hazelwood on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: 23 Hazelwood Road, Hazelwood

23 Hazelwood Road, Hazelwood Contact: 012 346 3249

012 346 3249 Rating: 4.8/5 on UberEats

23 On Hazelwood fuses a bakery and restaurant setting, creating a unique space for people to come together and enjoy quality time or those looking to enjoy some alone time. The menu has handcrafted items, which include baked goods and mouth-watering dishes which can be paired with a delicious craft beverage.

2. The Social Grill

The Social Grill gives customers a venue with stunning natural surroundings and a relaxing atmosphere. Photo: The Social Grill (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Website

Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)

and Address: 5 Boendoe Avenue, Pretoriuspark

5 Boendoe Avenue, Pretoriuspark Contact: 063 732 1058

063 732 1058 Rating: 4.6 (Google Reviews)

The Social Grill is an upmarket venue, giving customers a venue surrounded by stunning natural surroundings and a relaxing atmosphere. The venue boasts 'classic food creations with a modern twist', creating unique meals daily. The venue also has braai areas to enjoy hearty, lazy lunches.

1. DK Burger

DK Burger is a gourmet burger spot and one of the hidden restaurants in Pretoria. Photo: DK Burger on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Facebook and Instagram

and Address: Waterkloof Golf Club, Johan Rissik Drive, Waterkloof Ridge

Waterkloof Golf Club, Johan Rissik Drive, Waterkloof Ridge Contact: 063 028 6518

063 028 6518 Rating: 4.5/5 on Dining-Out

Those wanting a more relaxed, casual dining experience can enjoy DK Burger, a gourmet burger spot and one of the hidden restaurants in Pretoria that is considered a gem among those who know it.

The best restaurants in Pretoria are considered venues with unique offerings through their cuisine, atmosphere, décor, or all of the aspects mentioned above, creating an exceptional experience. Any of these 21 restaurants will provide patrons with a memorable dining experience they will return for.

