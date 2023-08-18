SABC2 Married Our Way wedding show: What can you expect?

SABC2 Married Our Way is a new reality television show that documents bold and sometimes daring weddings of couples with extraordinary interests. The series premiered on 17th August, and its first season will feature several exquisite ceremonies from across South Africa.

Old wedding traditions are slowly fading as couples strive to create their unique dream weddings by doing things differently. Married Our Way brings you unconventional marriage practices from the diverse traditions of Mzansi. The show will be hosted by presenters Talitha Ndima and Mpumi Mlambo.

Married Our Way Couples

Married Our Way season one on SABC2 has 13 exceptional weddings from across South Arica. The exciting soon-to-be-married couples featured include;

Joy and Tebogo: Episode 1, 17th August 2023

Tebog and Joy's love journey was marked by fate and chances, and the couple wants to channel that into their big day. Their ceremony is held in the Winelands of Franschhoek.

Aobakwe and David: Episode 2, 24th August 2023

This couple loves culture and tradition, which they want to include in their lavish ceremony in the Vaal in Gauteng. The wedding features handpicked décor pieces and different cultural dances. Aobakwe and David also plan to walk down the aisle in several different outfits.

Ncamisile and Sithembiso: Episode 3, 31st August 2023

Ncamisile and Sithembiso are spiritually gifted individuals who want to commit to all the requirements of a cultural ceremony. The two are already married but want to cement their union by honouring their ancestors with rituals performed in the hills of KwaZulu-Natal.

Chante and JC: Episode 4, 7th September 2023

Chante and JC from Gauteng are willing to go to any lengths to honour their Viking heritage. The ceremony features a four-legged bridal party and Viking special bouquet, cake, and food fit. The couple plans to infuse Viking culture with contemporary practices fit for modern-day Norse gods.

Bonnie and Lucia: Episode 5, 14th September 2023

Bonnie has been with Lucia for the last 21 years, and the two have children together. He wants to make their union official in a fancy Viano-themed ceremony in Limpopo, where their love for finer things in life started.

Ps. McWayne and Denise: Episode 6, 21st September 2023

McWayne and Denise are religious and want their shared love for God reflected in their extravagant wedding in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The ceremony will feature high-end cars, fireworks, high-tech experiences, and a surprise honeymoon.

Therusca and Neil: Episode 7, 28th September 2023

Therusca and Neil plan to have a CBD-themed ceremony in Gqberha. Therusca has struggled to conceive for several years and was finally able to get pregnant after turning to CBD as a last resort.

Ashraf and Laa-Iqah: Episode 8, 5th October 2023

This young couple wants to infuse old Muslim traditions with modern practices. As the wedding nears, Mpumi sets out to get a Muslim name in the Mother City. The bride's mother plans the ceremony with input from other family members.

Shirley and Ngwako: Episode 9, 12th October 2023

Shirley and Ngwako have an extraordinary love story and plan to say I Do in the most extraordinary way. They will host three lavish weddings over three days, and the ceremonies will include six dresses and five cakes.

Pinky and Lehlohonolo: Episode 10, 19th October 2023

Lehlohonolo met fell for his colleague Pinky while he was in another committed relationship. They became secret lovers, and the rest is history. The couple plans to have a Kasi Cinderella-themed wedding featuring a special horse and carriage.

Edzani and Given: Episode 11, 26th October 2023

Edzani and Given are long-term lovers who share a beautiful baby girl. They plan to cement their love in A Black-Tie Elegance wedding overlooking the beautiful landscapes of Thohoyandou. The ceremony will feature floating cakes and a wedding step.

Mosima and Tumelo: Episode 12, 2nd November 2023

Tumelo and Mosima are medical professionals who plan to say I Do in a vintage-themed ceremony. The groom loves everything vintage and wants his passions reflected in the wedding. The couple will feature the Sophiatown era in their outfits and performances.

Rancy and Lutendo: Episode 13, 9th November 2023

Rancy wants the wedding theme to honour his mother's memory. She was buried on the same day as their wedding 17 years ago, and the couple plan to have a fancy, Black-themed ceremony outside Rancy's home.

Married Our Way hosts

The SABC2 reality show will be hosted by Talitha Ndima and Mpumi Mlambo, who have to travel across South African provinces to chronicle the weddings of couples getting married in their own way. They host separate ceremonies and appear in different episodes.

Talitha Ndima previously hosted the 1Magic docu-reality series Marry Me Now SA in 2018. As an actress, she has appeared in Isibaya, Ring of Lies, Generations, Erfsondes, and It's for Life. Mpumi Mlambo has extensive broadcasting experience and currently hosts the Hustlers Fix show on Metro FM.

Married Our Way WhatsApp number

You can contact the show via WhatsApp at +27 60 834 2930 or send an email to mariedourw@gmail.com. The filming of weddings ended at the end of March 2023, but couples who want to be featured on the show will be notified when filming starts again.

SABC2 Married Our Way is a must-watch for people who are thrilled by unconventional methods. The show airs every Thursday at 7.00 p.m.

