Jacob Zuma requested six justices to recuse themselves from the IEC's ConCourt challenge to bar him from contesting the Election

The former ANC President six judges who sentenced him to 15 months in jail to recuse themselves from the panel

Netizens commended Msholozi for the decisions he's taken in the buildup to the 29 May 2024 General Election

Jacob Zuma called on ConCourt judges to recuse themselves from the panel deciding whether he should be allowed to contest the General Election. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images and ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

Jacob Zuma has requested that the Constitutional Court judges who sentenced him to 15 months in jail recuse themselves from the panel deciding whether he should be allowed to contest the General Election.

Jacob Zuma launches counter application in Apex Court

has shared Zuma’s application for the judges to recuse themselves on X:

This after the IEC took to the ConCourt to challenge the Electoral Court’s decision to allow Zuma to contest the 29 May 2024 Election.

If Zuma succeeds, however, the Apex Court won’t meet the quorum of eight of its 11 judges to preside over a matter on 10 May 2024, three weeks before the polls.

According to EWN, the six justices who would have to recuse themselves include Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Steven Majiedt, Nonkosi Mhlantla, Leona Theron and Zukisa Tshiqi.

In 2021, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months behind bars for refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Netizens applaud Jacob Zuma

Many netizens complimented Zuma for his choices in his battle to contest the upcoming elections.

@gratit said:

“JZ challenges the 'Zuma laws' and exposes the judiciary and the apex court.”

@llutladi added:

“Zuma might have not gone to school but when it comes to his constitutional rights he comes top. He's now aware that the Concourt justices might not reach a quorum if those six justices recuse themselves. JZ is the master technician.”

@enerst22 commented:

“JayZ is really in an actual fact teach the judges that they should learn to use their minds and not feelings and emotions, they should learn to deal with facts of the law not how they feel they should interpret. Let's see if courts will be able to prove that they independent.”

@phathuj pointed out:

“President Zuma is fighting right, left and centre. The reality is that the Constitutional Court erred when it sentenced President Zuma to prison. Section 35 of the Constitution is loud and clear.”

@zsimawo differed:

“This will be thrown out of court. The electoral court order will be set aside and Zuma will be removed from Parliamentary list.”

