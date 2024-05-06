Many netizens felt they still had unanswered questions after Judge Sisi Khampepe released the first part of her report

Judge Khampepe's inquiry into the Usindiso fire found that four City entities must face disciplinary measures for neglecting their duties

Kampepe advised that the police probe an ANC councillor and policing forum member for allegedly collecting rent from residents

Judge Sisi Khampepe handed over the first part of the report into the Usindiso fire. Images: Phill MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images and X/@KabeloGwamanda

Many netizens were left with lingering questions after Justice Sisi Khampepe handed over the first part of a report from the Commission of Inquiry into the Usindiso building inferno to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The blaze that broke out on 31 August 2023 in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, claimed the lives of 76 people.

Kampepe’s report found that accounting officers from City Power, Joburg Water, Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), and Pikitup must face disciplinary measures for failing to offer Usindiso residents essential services. The Justice said the use of firefighter connections to source water, illegal electricity connections, and waste accumulation were signs of contravention of by-laws.

According to SowetanLIVE, Kampepe found that the City was aware of the situation in 2019 but failed to act until the 2023 tragedy. She added that the Mayor must also consider holding Public Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku to account for his division’s failure.

Kampepe further said police should investigate ANC councillor Mongameli Mnyameni and community policing forum member Mbangiseni Mbedzi for their alleged involvement in building the shacks and collecting rent from residents.

South Africans share their questions

Netizens questioned whether the building's residents would be held accountable for their role in the build-up to the disaster.

Leset Khutso asked:

“Why is the commission silent on the role of the hijackers and the illegal occupants?... A strong message must be sent to illegal occupants to deter others from repeating this tendency of occupying unsafe and dilapidated buildings.”

Elizabeth Maditlhare wondered:

Nabo abantu baya bona indawo ayi kalungeli ukuthi abantu banga hlala kodwa [People also see the place it not good for them to stay, but they enter.] How on earth did people erect shacks in a building?

Logic Lighthouse said:

“We still want to know why the gas line exploded?”

Chakalaka Norris commented:

“Lazy to perform their duties but best at stealing not another way round.”

John McBurn added:

“Life Esidimeni II - and each time, the ANC's fingerprints are all over the crime scene.”

