The City of Joburg reportedly paid R4.2m to build about 300 shacks in Denver, Johannesburg, which amounts to R14,000 per structure

Residents of the temporary homes have, however, complained about the assembly and quality of the shanty houses

The owner of the company that assembled the homes emphasised that they were temporary and added that he could not build them for free

The makeshift homes built in Denver to house Usindiso fire victims reportedly cost the city R14,000 per shack. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and X/@KabeloGwamanda

The City of Joburg allegedly forked over R4.2m to build about 300 shacks in Denver, Johannesburg; however, residents complain about the subpar structures.

R14,000 shacks

According to SowetanLIVE, based on this figure, the cost of each temporary structure amounts to about R14,000.

The City gave the houses to the survivors of the Usindiso Building fire in Marshalltown in Joburg CBD. The residents reportedly had to raise the shacks by building the foundations themselves.

The publication found that the materials needed to build a similar structure could cost between R4,100 and R4,919. When it contacted Laphinda Security and Cleaning Service, which built the homes, its owner, Adam Baloyi, explained that the shacks were temporary and added that he could not make them for free.

In January 2024, News 24 reported heavy rains flooded the properties because the corrugated structures were levelled with the ground.

Netizens blast the alleged corruption

Facebook users called out the alleged corruption and questioned why better structures couldn’t be built.

Qhaba Mosuli asked:

“Corrupt officials, that shack is R 3500 to R4500; where is the rest of the money?”

Itumeleng Phoko said:

“That's bureaucratic corruption from a k**istocracy right there.”

Edzisani Mulaudzi pointed out:

This thing is R2500

Moris Tshifhiwa commented”

“ANC.”

Andile General asked:

“Why not build a simple RDP house for the masses of South Africa this ANC government.”

