A devastating fire in the Johannesburg CBD has tragically claimed over 50 lives, including a one-year-old

43 people were injured in the blaze and are receiving treatment from Joburg emergency Management services

South Africans are devastated by the lives lost in the deadly fire and are mourning the tragedy

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg inner city is ground zero for a devastating tragedy after a building blaze killed at least 52 people, including a one-year-old child.

Over 50 people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a five-story building in the Johannesburg CDB. Image: @Thabo_Tshaba/Twitter & Ted Horowitz Photography/Getty Images

The death toll is expected to rise as over 43 people are receiving emergency medical treatment for injuries sustained in the fire, SABC News reported.

The blaze ripped through a five-story building in the central business district in the early hours of Thursday morning, 31 August.

Firefighter battle deadly Joburg CBD blaze

Johannesburg firefighters rushed to the scene and fought to contain the blaze as the building on the corner of Alberts and Delver streets was evacuated.

Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage, but an investigation into the incident will be launched, The Citizen reported.

This is a developing story

South Africans devastated by Joburg blaze

Below are some comments:

@NoorRichard mourned:

"Sad news for Jhb yet again. Prayers and thoughts are with those who lost their lives and the friends and fam of all those affected."

@Seaya_B exclaimed:

"This is terrible."

@palesasuthane stated:

"This breaks my heart, I could hear people screaming from three blocks away, it took forever for firefighters to arrive and the building burned for more than two hours, it was horrific."

@gary_kai demanded:

"@MbalulaFikile needs to do something."

@Malemela94 said:

"A few months ago, it was indlu yawa, now this. It is very risky to live in JHB CBD."

@BrendaWardle condoled:

"Tragic. Condolences to their families."

Mpumalanga mom kills child in shack arson incident

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Emalahleni police arrested a mother after her daughter died in a shack fire.

The Mpumalanga woman allegedly ignited the fire after fighting with the child's father on Sunday, 27 August, at around 3am.

According to Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the police and emergency services were called to the crime scene and found a large group of people standing outside.

