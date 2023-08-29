An Mpumalanga mother has been arrested after she set her home on fire, killing her seven-month-old daughter

The woman reportedly started the blaze after she had a huge blowout with her husband

South Africans are shaken by the tragic incident and some people are wondering if justice will be served

WITBANK - The Emalahleni police have arrested a mother after her daughter died in a shack fire.

An Mpumalanga woman is behind bars for setting her shack on fire and killing her baby. Images: AFP & Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

The Mpumalanga woman allegedly ignited the fire after fighting with the child's father on Sunday, 27 August, at around 3am.

Woman rescued from the fire she started

According to Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the police and emergency services were called to the crime scene and found a large group of people standing outside.

Mohlala said the group was "deeply perturbed" by the horrific fire that burnt the seven-month-old baby.

Police learned the mom and her husband had a huge fight, which made the husband leave the shack. She then started the fire while intoxicated, reports TimesLIVE.

The police couldn't say for sure whether she had tried to take her own life and her daughter's when she started the blaze.

According to News24, the 28-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 29 August.

Parents urged not to use children as pawns

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the woman's actions and reminded citizens that parents are supposed to protect their young ones and not use them to settle scores with their partners.

She also urged community members to approach social workers when faced with social challenges and not resort to violence at the expense of children.

South Africans saddened by tragic incident

Fikile Nozombile said:

"But justice will send her to the doctors in the name of depression."

Samantha Sammy said:

"I'm just out of words, so much evil."

Boikobo Koboz Kilelo is speechless:

"I have no words."

Mbo Cwali said:

"South Africa is that country where if one incident happens, it just grows and grows. Last year it was men committing suicide. This year it's women taking the lives of their children. People are not mentally stable, and it's being ignored."

