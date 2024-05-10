A woman took to social media to showcase to her viewers how one could still look presentable on a budget

The lady revealed that she was a "broke lawyer" who only spent R910 on her beauty maintenance

Online users were impressed as they rushed to the comments section to inquire more information

One woman showed people they could look beautiful on a budget, and netizens loved it. She plugged Mzansi into various places where they could do their hair, nails and more.

Broke lawyer's R910 self-care

Social media user @becomingadvocatengobeni took her viewers on a day in her life where she showed off how much she spends on her monthly upkeep for beauty maintenance. The young lady revealed that she was a "broke lawyer" but still made sure to look the part on a budget.

In the footage shared on TikTok, @becomingadvocatengobeni can be seen getting her hair blown in Phumula for R60. The lady stated that she loves to support locals. She then gets her nails done, still in the same area for R200.

The lawyer shared that she also does her toes for R150 and gets her hair done in Braamfontein for R500.

SA loves the woman's plug

Many people were shocked at how much the lady spent on beauty maintenance. They rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others shared how much they spent on their monthly upkeep.

Sandu said:

"A realistic maintenance vlog sana love it."

Melcarolsieg added:

"Love that you support local you are putting bread in people's mouth sis."

Thido Sparkles shared:

"This is a realistic one. I pay about R1250 for my maintenance. R350 lashes, R450 hair, R300 plain nails and R150 toes."

Nomandla Mrwetyana wrote:

"R910 is still a lot. Love it for you, though."

Ladyzinto commented:

"Yhoo R900. I spend 500 on everything."

Zandile Duba was impressed:

"Wow, this is very affordable I also try and put 1k aside for myself every month for my personal maintenance this includes hair , nails and toes, lashes, and sometimes waxing."

