A young South African businesswoman has launched a new makeup box product that is both affordable and convenient

The box contains a variety of makeup products, including foundation, powders, eyeshadow, lashes, brushes, and sponges

The product was well received online, and many Mzansi netizens are impressed by the R860 makeup box and say it is a great business idea

A young businesswoman took to social media to plug peeps on her new makeup box product that boasts convenience and affordability.

A businesswoman launched a makeup box with all the beauty essentials. Image: @boitybillion/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shares TikTok video promoting her all-in-one beauty box

A video posted on TikTok by @boitybillion shows her unboxing a large box filled with various makeup products. These range from foundation, powders, concealers, eyeshadow, lashes, brushes, sponges and everything required to put together the perfect face beat, and it's going for just R860.

Makeup is expensive. According to Beauty Sided, marketing plays a huge role in the cost of makeup.

The more makeup brands there are, the more competition there is, which means makeup companies have to spend a lot of money on marketing to stand out. In fact, 90% of the cost of makeup comes from marketing.

Mzansi impressed by the R860 makeup box

Many South African netizens were impressed by her makeup box and said it was a great business idea that would appeal to many women looking for affordable makeup.

@Andiswa replied:

"You're really smart, this is an excellent business idea. All the best, baby."

@amahlezungutoks wrote:

"R860 is very reasonable if you ask me. And I’m being respectful because I don’t want to say it’s cheap."

@Fefe: responded:

"Someone with the best idea of business. Phela, a lot of women would love this."

@sandisiwe replied:

"THIS! This right here is what I NEED! Someone, please like my comment; I need to come back here."

@Phumla Vee Gaya commented:

"Yho Nkosi yam. Lapho, I'm so broke, Mali yami iphelela kuma Pampers and baby things. I need this to boost my confidence; I've been feeling so down."

@user2453287504829 said:

"Please try to do an installation box too, mammie ledi Vids. Thank you."

@masegokgalanyane replied:

"This is so nice. Please make a tutorial using the exact box so that we know what to do step by step after purchasing."

Source: Briefly News