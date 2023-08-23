Lalla Hirayama has taken to Instagram to shed light on her mental health journey to her thousands of followers

The TV presenter said she finds solace in living a simpler life and spending time outdoors, bonding with plants, and animals

The post delighted her supporters who loved seeing how well Lalla was doing in the absence of the TV cameras

Lalla Hirayama has opened up about the transformative phase she finds herself in, embracing a simpler version of herself.

Lalla Hirayama's mental health update

She took to Instagram to give her fans an update about her state of mind. The stunner known for looking impeccable posted a series of unedited photos and a video. She is seen spending time her with dog, hanging out in nature, and indulging in a healthy salad.

The former V Entertainment host penned a lengthy caption about the shadow work she has been doing.

"No make-up, no fake eyelashes or fake nails. A very plain Lalla. Surrendering to everything that is around me. Spending a lot of time outdoors, connecting with plants, pups and horses, eating organic food, and drinking a bit too much good red wine. And not too concerned about much more than my own mental health right now."

Lalla talks about journey of self-discovery

Lalla encouraged her followers seeking a more meaningful life to keep working on their inner selves even though it might seem futile and dumb to others.

"I believe The One-Consciousness is awakening ourselves to move closer to who we are truly meant to be. It’s odd ‘work’ to do. Some people may see it as selfish or useless. Perhaps even letting yourself go, your career go.

I realise reprogramming ourselves about what success is, what happiness is, or freedom - to US- PERSONALLY- isn’t easy. But, we are exactly where we need to be."

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi appreciates Lalla Hirayama's transparency

@gail_mabalane commented:

"The best journey to be on. "

@dougandersonza wrote:

"Cute horse and pup! You continue to take care of YOU! No one else will."

@cathgrenfell stated:

"This is so wonderful! I’m so excited for your journey. I think things are shifting massively for so many people."

@marcov_dj mentioned:

"Happy for you. ✨ There is a big energy shift happening. Coincidentally, the feelings you're feeling are quite normal but some are not aware and many will stay where they are oblivious."

@fortunate_nhlanhla_kuhbach_126 shared:

"You are doing so well mama.❤️I draw so much inspiration from your courage!"

@blacklotus_tv added:

"Bless your heart babe, it's an honour to witness your great spirit."

@djfranky wrote:

"So happy for you Lalla. Nothing like a rebirth. Cutting people off is also a good thing for the soul."

@madlomo2 commented:

"So proud of you. Keep going.❤️"

