Dineo Ranaka has been making headlines recently after opening up about her mental health problems

Dineo's future at the station seemed uncertain as some rumours surfaced that she might leave the station

Recent reports have clarified that Dineo Ranaka will no longer be a part of Kaya 959 as a radio presenter

The relationship between Kaya 959 and Dineo Ranaka appears to have come to an end, following rumours circulating that she departed from the radio station.

Dineo Ranaka is no longer with Kaya 959 as a radio presenter after mental health crisis. Image: dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka has been transparent about her mental health struggles, and her departure from the station comes as a surprise, considering the public support she had received from the company.

Dineo Ranaka no longer working for Kaya 959

According to TimesLIVE, Kaya 959 sent emails to Kaya 959 staff to announce that Dineo is not an employee anymore. The iconic presenter Dineo Ranaka officially departed from the radio station after rumours were swirling that the working relationship would end soon.

The news comes after Kaya 959 declared their support for Dineo when she had a mental breakdown. Dineo's last post on Instagram suggests that she wants to brighten her future. She captioned her post:

"Jaws unclenched. Focused on what’s next!."

Dineo Ranaka's supporters to remain at his side while she deals with mental challenges

Despite no longer being with Kaya 959, Dineo Ranaka's supporters continue to stand by her side as she deals with her mental challenges. She has been using social media to share her experiences with her health and has received ongoing love and support from her fans.

pelo_lathitha said:

"Dineo we miss your voice. Also, haybo we want everything you eat, wavele wena wedwa wana 13 years. Siyacela gogo."

tshepo_masela wrote:

"Strength to you my beautiful, talented and intelligent sister D, Ausi omo Tonna. Love you."

lebohangtseleli commented:

"I listen to Khaya FM everyday hoping to hear your voice. You are highly missed ausi."

refilwemolale gushed:

"Love how you don't conform to society 's norms. I love that you are so human, so real."

bonganistevendhlamini added:

"We miss you on the radio, hope you’re coming Afternoon drive."

