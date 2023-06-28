Radio presenter Dineo Ranaka has dished on some uplifting mental health advice while working in New York City

She was part of the team at the Shisanyama USA in NYC, where she took the moment on stage to share some sound advice

Dineo has been vocal for the past few weeks about her own struggles with mental health and even shared her diagnosis

Dineo Ranaka has a special message everyone needs to hear.

Dineo Ranaka advises peeps to take care of their mental health and reach out to those who are struggling. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The Kaya 959 radio presenter was part of the Shisanyama USA team, where she took a moment to share some advice on mental health.

Ranaka received heaps of praise from her fellow industry colleagues as she opened up about her own struggles.

Dineo Ranaka says people should look after themselves in a special message

While on stage, Ranaka said it is important to look after one's health and to also care for those who are going through the most.

"Look after your mental health. Look after your heart, look after yourself, take time off. Help people that are emotionally unavailable to take your call. I can't help you, I'm doing me but look after you."

Fans send loving messages to the reality TV star

Aware of Dineo's own struggles and where the message stems from, peeps took to her comments section and showed her love.

@tshepomohonoe said:

"She’s Back like she never left !!! Mum Daddy wethu….The real mother that mothered their collective mothers!!!!"

@ms_kraal said:

"This is the Dineo we know."

@slymasuku said:

"It was such a pleasure meeting you in person and not to mention talking to you- I felt like I was on your podcast haha. You’re such a beautiful woman, wise and humble. I love how you’ve always kept it real. Look after yourself sis."

@zulunomah said:

"A proud mother, I love you so much I am more than happy that you are back. God protect you in this lifetime. Much love Dineo."

@styleup_studio.sa said:

"Look after you. Definitely, thank you."

Manaka Ranaka thanks her sister Dineo for fighting

According to TshisaLIVE, actress Manaka Ranaka thanked her sister Dineo for fighting and winning against suicidal thoughts.

She made Dineo her woman crush Wednesday and shared a throwback pic of her.

Dineo Ranaka reveals official diagnosis

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka revealed her official diagnosis on Instagram, where she also shared that she was no longer suicidal.

Ranaka revealed that she was diagnosed with severe chronic depression and PTSD.

