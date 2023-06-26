TV star Bonang Matheba celebrated her 36th birthday in style and got showered with love from her mother Charlotte Mokoena

The B-Dazzled star celebrated her birthday in an elegant dinner attended by close friends and family as well as some industry mates

Bonang has a lot to celebrate as she has achieved so much in her 36 years on earth and does not seem to be slowing down for anybody

The Queen of everything local entertainment, Bonang Matheba, recently turned 36 years old.

Bonang Matheba received a special message from her mother, Charlotte Mokoena, in celebration of her 36th birthday. Image: @bonang_m

One of her well-wishers was her mother, Charlotte Mokoena, who took to her Twitter page to pen a sweet message to her daughter.

Charlotte wishes her daughter more happiness on her special day

According to IOL Via her handle @Kekepile, the executive vice president for human resources and corporate affairs at Sasol, said:

"Celebrating you, Bonang! Happy birthday Mmaweledi, my Baby. You deserve all the happiness coming your way. Celebrating your beautiful soul, tenacity, resilience, fortitude, your kindness, and your generosity. Love you BoniGirl and super-proud of you. Onwards!"

Fans send well-wishers to Bonang

@SenamileMasango said:

"Happy Birthday to her."

@_misspops said:

"Love love your daughter shem. An icon."

@Dhlamini_TGF said:

"Thank you Mama Charlotte, for blessing us with such a powerhouse. Who wouldn't have found and everytime you speak I see mme motswadi. You looked stunning mama... what a way to celebrate the Queen,

@LoveChr95721429 said:

"Ncoooooh BoniGirl wa Mama has grown so much."

