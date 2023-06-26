Young, Famous & African cast member Bonang Matheba recently celebrated her 36th birthday in a lush event

The celebration was attended by stars like Boity Thulo and Buffalo Souljah, and they raved about the moment on Instagram

A video of Bonang Matheba posing next to her lavish cake also made the rounds on social media

Bonang Matheba is a woman of luxury, and her 36th birthday celebration proved just that.

Bonang Matheba raved about her 36th lush birthday celebration.

Source: Instagram

According to IOL, Matheba celebrated her special day with a group of celebs like Boity Thulo, Buffalo Souljah and many more.

Bonang Matheba slays in a white dress at her 36th birthday party

In true Bonang style, she didn't share the night's proceedings on her Instagram account but reshared the clips and pics taken by her guests.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the beauty shared everything from her birthday celebration, including decor pics and videos of her having fun with her guest. The Young, African, and Famous star sported a white dress that hugged her figure in all the right places.

Bonang Matheba showed off her birthday celebration on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba flaunted her 36th birthday celebration decor on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo bragged about Bonang Matheba's 36th birthday celebration.

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba poses with her cake

Another video that showed off the lush celebration was shared on Twitter by @Lerato_Lehoko. The short clip showed Queen B taking pics next to her cake.

In the caption, Lerato wished Bonang a happy 36th birthday saying:

"Happiest of birthdays to one of my favourite girls, the Queen, a resident in my heart. Words fail to articulate how much I adore you. May the year ahead see you reach even greater heights."

Check out the video below:

