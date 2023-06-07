DBN Gogo recently shared a clip showing the amazing time she had in America, specifically in Miami

News reports claimed the Khuza Gogo hitmaker celebrated her 30th birthday while she was booked in AfroNation 2023

Mzansi peeps were impressed by the clip that showed DBN Gogo receiving love from American fans

Listen, if there's one person who knows how to party, it's definitely Durban Gogo.

DBN Gogo shared a clip showing her 30th birthday celebration at AfroNation 2023 in Miami. Image: @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

The video she shared showing off her lit birthday weekend in the States proved that not only does she know how to party, but she also knows how to rock a crowd.

According to The South African, DBN Gogo, real name, Mandisa Radebe, celebrated her birthday when she was booked at AfroNation 2023 in Miami.

Scenes of her hyping the crowd holding "happy birthday DBN Gogo" banners were shown in the clip.

Mzansi impressed by DBN Gogo's fun birthday weekend

In the comments section, netizens couldn't stop raving about how fun the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker's weekend birthday looked.

Some peeps were impressed by DBN Gogo's gorgeous outfits in the video, from flowy stage clothes to semi-formal suits. Other online users were proud that DBN Gogo was booked internationally.

@Carlitas__Way said:

"You killed it, babes!"

@IShivolski shared:

"You deserve this."

@Moody_Didi posted:

"You're such a vibe. You really had fun!"

@_BusisiweYoung replied:

"What a vibe."

@Chamo_mil commented:

"I don't know how many times I've watched this."

@Amanda_Umxhosa added:

"Nah, she's the coolest Gogo out here!"

