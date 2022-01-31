Pearl Mbewe: Everything we know so far about Sello Maake kaNcube's fiancé

Who is Pearl Mbewe? She is a South African brand manager with over 15 years of experience in marketing. She came into the limelight after her relationship with veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube was made public. The actor has already paid lobola and they are planning to host a big wedding later in 2022 to officiate their union. Keep reading Pearl Mbewe’s biography below for more intriguing details.

Pearl Mbewe and Sello Maake kaNcube are happy to have each other and never shy away from letting the world know about their love. They have both been in relationships that ended in disappointment. So how did these lovebirds meet?

Pearl Mbewe’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Pearl Mpho Mbewe

Other names: Solo Pearl Mbewe

Date of birth: 12th December 1981

Age: 40 years in 2022

Birth sign: Sagittarius

Place of birth: South Africa

Nationality: South African

Gender: Female

Relationship status: Engaged

Fiancé: Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube

Children: Two boys from a previous relationship

Parents: Not known

Alma mater: IMM Graduate School (BBA in Marketing Management), Wits Business School, UNISA

Profession: Brand manager, businesswoman

Known for: Being the fiancé of veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube

Instagram: @pearlmphombewe

Twitter: @Solopearl

Facebook: @PearlMkN

Pearl Mbewe’s age

The brand manager turned 40 years old on 12th December 2021. Her fiancé Sello Maake KaNcube was born on 12th March 1960 in Orlando West, Soweto, and he is 61 years of age as of early 2022.

Pearl Mbewe’s parents

The business lady is yet to open up regarding her life growing up and her family. She often posts her mother on her social media and praises her for standing by her side at her worst moments.

Pearl Mbewe’s education

The brand manager has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Management from IMM Graduate School. She also obtained a MAP Certificate from Wits Business School and a Practical Project Management Certificate from the University of South Africa (BSL).

Pearl Mbewe’s career

Pearl Mbewe has over 15 years of experience in Marketing and Investment Telecommunications. She is the Founder MD of Wisdom Entertainment Holdings, a Record Label and Entertainment Company owned by 100% black women. Sello Maake kaNcube’s fiancé is the CEO of Wisdom Mobile Marketing Services, a Level 1, BBBEE Contributing Business.

How did Pearl Mbewe and Sello Maake kaNcube meet?

The lovely couple met through an acquaintance when the actor was searching for a management company. The business lady approached him for work related to his brand, and their connection flourished. Pearl Mbewe and Sello Maake’s first date was at Lebo Kheswa and Letoya Makhene’s engagement party.

The veteran actor paid lobola in late 2021, and the couple may be ready to walk down the aisle later in 2022 to officiate their happily ever after. They often post lovey dovey pictures with sweet captions on their social media accounts.

This will be the second marriage for actor Sello Maake kaNcube. His first marriage, which ended in divorce eight months later in 2015, was with Palesa Mboweni. Pearl has also been in previous relationships from which she was blessed with two boys.

Pearl Mbewe’s pictures

Sello Maake kaNcube’s fiancé continues to gain media attention across South Africa. The couple seems to be happy in each other’s company, as seen from Pearl Mbewe’s Instagram posts.

Mother of two

The business lady is a doting mother to her two boys. They are from her previous relationship, but she has not revealed the information about the father.

Love of her life

Since she started dating veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube, both their lives have changed for the best. The actor has been open about finding the love of his life at the age of 60. They have made it clear that the 20+ age difference between them is not a bother.

Boss lady

Pearl Mbewe has managed to establish her career in the marketing industry. Her determination to keep winning is unmatched.

Actor Sello Maake Mbele is indeed lucky to find Pearl Mbewe and make her his life partner. They compliment each other, and their love continues to prove that age is indeed just a number. Mzansi is eagerly waiting for the big wedding later this year!

