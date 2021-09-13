Hamilton Ndlovu: age, arrested, PPE, companies, cars, profiles, net worth

Who is Hamilton Ndlovu? Mr. Ndlovu is a controversial businessman facing some serious corruption allegations. The Instagram millionaire from Johannesburg is accused of stealing millions of Rands that were supposed to be used to acquire Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to help mitigate Covid-19.

In May 2020, Hamilton Ndlovu hit the airwaves when he showed off his luxurious collection of cars. However, this year, it was discovered that the entrepreneur, through Hamilton Ndlovu companies, was linked to the scandal where millions meant to purchase PPE kits were used for individual gain. Where was Hamilton Ndlovu born? Here is everything you need to know about the businessman, including his age, origin, career, and net worth.

Hamilton Ndlovu's profile summary

Full name : Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu

: Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu Year of birth : 1990

: 1990 Place of birth : Johannesburg, South Africa

: Johannesburg, South Africa Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Hamilton Ndlovu's age : 31 years as of 2021

: 31 years as of 2021 Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Siblings: 2

2 Schools attended : Highveld Park High School, UNISA

: Highveld Park High School, UNISA Height : 5' 8" (172 centimetres)

: 5' 8" (172 centimetres) Weight : 75 kilograms (165.34 lbs.)

: 75 kilograms (165.34 lbs.) Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour : Black

: Black Twitter : @hamiltonndlovu_

: @hamiltonndlovu_ Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Felicia Sekete

: Felicia Sekete Occupation : Industrialist, engineering, and entrepreneur from Johannesburg

: Industrialist, engineering, and entrepreneur from Johannesburg Famous for : Being the Instagram millionaire who stole millions meant for PPE kits

: Being the Instagram millionaire who stole millions meant for PPE kits Net worth: $300 to $450 million

Hamilton Ndlovu's biography

Thabiso has two sisters, Ulanda Gesie Iemandsevrou and Lungile Nkosi. He went to Highveld Park High School in Secunda, Mpumalanga, before joining the University of South Africa (UNISA). His highest level of education is Electrical graduation.

Career

What does Hamilton Ndlovu do for a living? In July 2012, Thabiso started his career as a Technical Sales officer in the Benoni Area. He served in this position until July 2013, before becoming an Electrical Design Engineer in August 2013 in the same region, until December 2015. From January 2016 to April 2016, the industrialist worked as a quality manager at ACTOM Electrical Products.

Mr. Thabiso became the CEO of Hamilton Holdings (Pty) Ltd in April 2016. The firm offers commercial and engineering solutions in the SADC region and has several sub-divisions, including HamiltonN Projects CC., a multidisciplinary engineering company with head offices in Melrose Arch, Gauteng. He also participates in other trades in aviation, shipping, mining, railway, and other engineering businesses.

SARS targets Hamilton Ndlovu

Hamilton Ndlovu SARS conflict began after he posted the luxurious vehicles in 2020, attracting the taxman's eye. It was established that Ndlovu had not paid tax on his multi-million rand acquisitions. SARS searched Hamilton Ndlovu's house before seizing approximately R60-million worth of funds (over R6-million in his bank accounts) and assets belonging to the businessman. Assets confiscated included three of his Porsches (Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet, a Porsche Cayenne S Coupe, and a Porsche Panamera GTS Sport).

Hamilton Ndlovu PPE scandal

Hamilton Ndlovu loots again news surfaced when it was established that in 2020, at the height of the Corona Virus pandemic, eight firms linked to Thabiso received Personal Protective Equipment contracts worth a total of R172-million from the NHLS. The companies included Hamilton Holdings, Hamilton Projects, Mok Plus One, Abompetha, and Feliham. However, according to Hamilton Ndlovu's latest news, out of the R172-million, only R15-million appears to have been used for the purchase of PPE.

Hamilton Ndlovu arrested

On August 15th, 2021, Thabiso and other suspects, including his lover and manager at National Health Laboratory, were arrested. After appearing in Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, Felicia and the 55-year-old NHLS CFO, Michael Sass, were granted R20 000 bail.

Hamilton Ndlovu's judgement

On 31st August, 2021, the Special Tribunal granted Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) permission to freeze Thabiso’s luxurious properties and a trust account worth R42-million. This follows SIU investigations on corruption allegations that involve the eight firms directly and indirectly linked to Ndlovu.

Hamilton Ndlovu's girlfriend

Hamilton Ndlovu's wife is Felicia Sekete Ndlovu. Felicia is the sole director of one of the firms in question, Feliham. The couple, who met when they were 22 years old, has three young children. The family lives at the expensive Steyn City estate.

Hamilton Ndlovu's net worth

The businessman had approximately $300- $450 million wealth as of 2020. However, his current wealth is unknown following the corruption allegations and seizure of his assets.

Hamilton Ndlovu's cars

The businessman attracted curiosity from the public after posting a video on social media of five of his new luxury vehicles. They included three Porsches, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee worth approximately R11 million in total. The luxurious vehicles were for the businessman himself, his wife, dad, mother, and kid.

Hamilton Ndlovu's lavish lifestyle brought attention to his wealth. As a result, the businessman has lost some of his properties and owes the government a lot of cash. What will happen to the young entrepreneur? Share with us your thoughts in the comment section below.

