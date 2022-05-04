Vuyani Pambo has become a household name in South Africa's political scene. Since he was in the higher institution, the young South African activist and politician had been an activist and politician. Currently, he functions as the spokesperson of the opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Since his university days, Vuyani Pambo had been in politics. At some point, he led a movement involving his colleagues to stage Fees Must Fall protests to stop the increase of school fees in the institution. Although he was arrested and detained, the event shot him into the limelight.

Vuyani Pambo's profile and bio

Full name: Vuyani Pambo

Vuyani Pambo Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 12 August 1989

12 August 1989 Vuyani Pambo's age: 33 years old in 2022

33 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa

Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Height in centimetres: 198

198 Height in feet: 6’ 6’’

6’ 6’’ Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Marital status: Single

Single School : St David’s Marist Private School, Sandton

: St David’s Marist Private School, Sandton University : University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg

: University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg Profession : Activist and Politician

: Activist and Politician Net worth: $100,000 - $500,000

Background information

The young politician was born on 12th August 1989. So, how old is Vuyani Pambo? He is currently 32 years but will celebrate his 33rd-year birth date in August 2022. Details about his childhood and family are unavailable.

As for his education, he had his primary education in schools situated in the towns of Ekuthuleni and Holy Cross in Gauteng. He won a scholarship to study in St David's Marist Private School, Sandton, for his secondary education.

Afterwards, he gained admission into the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg. What did Vuyani Pambo study? Pambo's activism and his subsequent political stand overshadowed the curiosity of his field of study at the University.

Since his course of study is unknown, no one discusses Vuyani Pambo's degree.

Career

During his days in school, EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo picked an interest in student activism and school politics. In 2015, he participated and led the Fees Must Fall protest, which the government frowned against. The protest turned violent when South African Police Service was drafted in, and someone was gunned down.

Pambo was arrested and detained, but this act made him famous and gave him a louder voice to clamour for the common people's rights. He and others arrested were released afterwards without a charge pressed against them.

Rise in status

As a vital member of the opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters, the young politician was the leader of the EFF youth wing on campus. Later, he became a member of the central command of the party.

Interestingly, in 2019, he won the South African Film and TV Award (SAFTA) for his documentary, Everything Must Fall. He dedicated the award to the mineworkers who lost their lives in the Marikana massacre of 2012 and stated that he would ensure their children have free higher education.

That same year, he became a member of the National assembly Parliament on the EFF platform and presently served as a member of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in the National Assembly.

Pambo became the new EFF spokesperson after the former spokesperson, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, resigned to pursue higher offices in 2020. Vuyani Pambo's office in the EFF is being used to revolutionise different sectors of South African society, especially education.

Personal life

It is unknown whether Vuyani Pambo is in any love relationship with any person currently, though it is visible that he is presently channelling his energy into his political career in the EFF.

Similarly, whether there is anyone known as Vuyani Pambo's child is yet to be confirmed.

Net worth

Despite being famous in the nation's political terrain, there are no specific details on how much the activist is worth. Nevertheless, according to The City Celeb website, Vuyani Pambo's net worth is between $100,000 and $500,000.

Vuyani Pambo’s contact details

While there is no information on Vuyani's house address, you can use the following details to reach out to the politician:

Phone number: 061 427 8743

061 427 8743 Email address: vpambo@parliament.gov.za, pambov1@gmail.com, or Mdlane01@icloud.com

vpambo@parliament.gov.za, pambov1@gmail.com, or Mdlane01@icloud.com Twitter handle: @vuyanipambo

Vuyani Pambo has been involved in political activism since his university days. His roles in the 2015 student protests Fees Must Fall distinguished him as a force to reckon with. His ideologies make him a favourite of the masses because he lends his voice to condemn the ills going on in society.

