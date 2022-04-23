Who is Mashabela? Age, wife, real name, jokes, cars, profiles, net worth

When you mention the name Mashabela in the South African entertainment industry, one thing that readily comes to mind is comedy. This South African is renowned for his witty remarks and ability to mount the stage and make his audience forget their worries as long as he is in their presence. As of now, he is one of the numerous comedians of South African origin who are putting the country on the continental and global map of entertainment.

Mashabela is a comedian, actor, and entrepreneur looking to make sure that people laugh and enjoy a healthy drink, thanks to his Moringa gin distillery. As a comedian, he is popularly regarded as one of the founders of vernacular comedy in the South African entertainment industry.

Mashabela's profiles and bio

Full name: Mashabela Galane

Mashabela Galane Nickname : formerly known as Many More

: formerly known as Many More Gender : Male

: Male Place of birth: Moletjie village outside Polokwane, Limpopo Province of South Africa

Moletjie village outside Polokwane, Limpopo Province of South Africa Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : African

: African Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Children : 3 (as of 2016)

: 3 (as of 2016) University : University of the Witwatersrand

: University of the Witwatersrand Profession: Stand-up comedian, actor, and businessman

Background information

The comedian was born in Moletjie village, the outskirts of Polokwane, Limpopo province of South Africa. He was christened Mashabela Galane at birth. Growing up was tough for him as his family lived in a rural area and struggled with other residents to enjoy the limited infrastructure in their community.

The comedian grew up herding cows, and this experience influenced some of the principles and techniques that he uses in his profession as a comedian. Mashabela's age is unspecified as he has not made his date of birth available to the media. Notwithstanding, the comedian has made a name for himself by erasing any doubt about his talent over the years.

The businessman attended a public high school in his village and mentioned that he was the head boy back then during one interview. He also said he used to think that he was one of the brightest students until he was admitted to the University of Witwatersrand to study Dramatic Arts and Media.

Mashabela mentioned that it was difficult for him to cope with students who had access to libraries and computers in their younger years. However, he was determined to do well for himself since he knew that was the only option if he did not want to go back to his village as a mediocre.

While at the University of Witwatersrand, he discovered and developed his talent as a stand-up comedian.

Career

Although Mashabela Galane only started developing his knack for comedy at the university, he had always found motivation in Ben Maraka's works, an on-air personality and comedian who does skits at Thobela FM.

Sharing his experience concerning the on-air personality, Mashabela said:

He used to do skits on the radio way back in the day; he had a cassette of jokes in Sepedi - and I thought I could do it too. But he didn't last because he was bewitched…."

When Mashabela delved into the world of comedy, he used to get on stage as part of many other talents who were trying to showcase themselves to the audience. He, alongside these other artists, was known as Many More since they were not the leading performing artists.

Jokes

Mashabela's jokes are different because he only tells them in his mother tongue. He also feels that his navigation from using English as a medium to using his native language has helped him to reach out to a wider audience. He believes he can easily fill up an auditorium with people who want to hear his jokes compared to his English speaking counterparts.

The themes of his jokes are vast, and he delves deeply into the daily lifestyles of average South Africans. Marriage jokes are some of his best materials as he puts his single and married audience on a laughing cruise about this subject.

Personal life

Although it is known that the comedian is married, the name of Mashabela Galane's wife is not known in the media. He generally keeps his family out of his business, making him a private man in family matters. There is nothing Galane Mashabela's girlfriend so far.

Mashabela Galane often reminded fans of his namesake, David Mashabela, a famous personality in the country's media industry. But then, is David Mashabela married? It is not easy to know as he keeps his life away from the public.

Mashabela's net worth

The comedian enjoys a successful career and has been able to save up to start other personal ventures that have nothing to do with laughter. Mashabela's entrepreneurial spirit has made him a lot of money alongside his stand-up comedy income. Although his actual net worth is not yet known, he is the CEO of a distillery company that produces Moringa Gin.

He invested about $200,000 trying to find an acceptable taste for his drink. Although it was a difficult task, he ended up with something worthwhile, now in the South African market.

He is also an actor and has been in a couple of television productions, including Trippin Skhumba and District 9.

The comedian is not the type to flaunt his wealth on social media, and you can only catch a glimpse of Mashabela's cars if you see him in person. He, however, posted a short video celebrating the purchase of a car as a birthday gift on his Instagram.

Mashabela is arguably one of the most established stand up comedians in the South African entertainment industry. He is a typical example for anyone looking for motivation to make it through difficult times.

