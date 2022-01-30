The opportunities in the beauty industry are limitless. For example, you can decide to beautify skins with appropriate creams, massage or makeup kits, and you may also be intrigued by making pretty nails. Whatever you decide, there are several beauty schools in Johannesburg that you can choose to learn from.

The art of looking good has become essential if you are looking to make money by making people gorgeous and confident in their physical appearances. Interestingly, there are several places where you can get the service in South Africa. So, if you are a prospective beautician looking for the top beauty schools in Johannesburg, this article could be just for you.

Beautician schools and their location in Johannesburg

Anyone asking, “where can I find beauty schools near me?” is most likely interested in learning the rudiments of enhancing physical attractiveness. If you belong to this group and reside in Johannesburg, you can check below for a list of beauty schools in that part of South Africa and their contact information.

Beauty Institute of Excellence

Formerly known as the Clere Beauty Lab, Beauty Institute of Excellence was established in 2014 to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and salon owners to start and grow their businesses. Interestingly, International Esthetiques & Cosmetology Accreditation Board (IECAB) recognise their courses. Their courses include Swedish Massage and Anatomy & Physiology of the skin.

To reach out to them, below are their contact details:

Address : Newtown, Johannesburg South, 2001, South Africa

: Newtown, Johannesburg South, 2001, South Africa Phone: +27 82 493 7713

Camelot International

Established in 1986, Camelot provides excellent education standards and facilities that guarantee maximum opportunity to acquire requisite training to deliver quality alluring services in the marketplace. With their dynamic approach to practical and theoretical education, learners are armed with the needed skills to prepare them for their future careers.

For details about their services and how to enrol, you can contact Camelot international using these details:

Address : No. 7 11th Avene, Houghton, Johannesburg

: No. 7 11th Avene, Houghton, Johannesburg Phone : (011) 880 3850

: (011) 880 3850 Email : info@camelothealth.co.za

: info@camelothealth.co.za Webiste: camelotint.co.za

Note that you can also get the contact details of their other branches on their official website.

Fair Beauty Academy

The academy is one of the affordable beauty schools in Johannesburg that offers beauty courses, including Nail Technology, Makeup Artistry, Eyelashes extensions, Eyebrow tint and wax. So, if you want to become a certified cosmetologist, you can get in touch with them using this contact information:

Address : Office 810, His Majesty Building, 53 Eloff St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

: Office 810, His Majesty Building, 53 Eloff St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa Phone : +27 11 492 7508

: +27 11 492 7508 Email: fairbeautyacademy@gmail.com

Prisca Hair and Beauty Academy

The Johannesburg-based accredited skills development provider ensure learners get high-quality training service at cost-effective rates. With a vision to empower young entrepreneurs and aspiring alluring technicians to become active agents through skills transfer and job placements, the academy is fast becoming one of the leading beauty academies in town. Below is their contact:

Address : 139 Corlett Dr, Bramley, Johannesburg, 2018, South Africa

: 139 Corlett Dr, Bramley, Johannesburg, 2018, South Africa Phone : +27 76 104 4300

: +27 76 104 4300 Email : admin@prisca.salon

: admin@prisca.salon Website: prisca.salon

You can also fill out a form online to reach out to the school.

Pyramid Beauty School

If you want to pursue a career in Cosmetology, you might want to consider the Pyramid Beauty School. Apart from being one of the cheap beauty schools in Johannesburg with quality training, the college offers full time and part-time courses, depending on learners' schedules. To get more details about them, below is their contact details:

Address : 96 Eloff Street Extension, Village Deep, Selby, Johannesburg, 2001

: 96 Eloff Street Extension, Village Deep, Selby, Johannesburg, 2001 Phone : +27 11 493 8600

: +27 11 493 8600 Email : school@pyramiddayspa.co.za

: school@pyramiddayspa.co.za Website: pyramidbeautyschool.co.za

SA College of Beauty, Hair and Health

Besides providing life skills to assist the learner in succeeding in their chosen career, the college also commits to raising beauticians who can professionally meet their clients' needs. There are small, relaxed, friendly, and interactive classes with competency-based assessments for learners. In addition, courses like Introduction to Reflexology, Introduction to Aromatherapy, and Skin and Body Therapy are available to learn.

Address : 46 Vermooten street, Brackenhurst, Alberton, 1448

: 46 Vermooten street, Brackenhurst, Alberton, 1448 Phone : 083 800 3479

: 083 800 3479 Email : admin@sacollege.joburg

: admin@sacollege.joburg Website: sacollege.joburg

The Beauty Hub Academy

TBHA dedicates to training underprivileged youths to gain relevant hairdressing and alluring skills to enhance employability. More so, graduates from the academy get assistance in securing employment to practice their newly earned skills. Good enough, there is provision for older people to learn also. For more details, contact them using this details:

Address : 2nd Floor, Penmore Tower, No 1 Rissik Street, Johannesburg

: 2nd Floor, Penmore Tower, No 1 Rissik Street, Johannesburg Phone : +27 11 949 4312

: +27 11 949 4312 Cell : +27 79 728 2059

: +27 79 728 2059 Email : info@thebeautyhubacademy.co.za

: info@thebeautyhubacademy.co.za Website: thebeautyhubacademy.co.za

Some of the other best beauty schools in Johannesburg and their locations include the following:

1. Bespoke Aesthetics Skin Care

Address: 180, Biggarsberg Street, Glenvista, Johannesburg, 2091.

2. Bold and Beautiful School of Beauty

Address: The Valley Center, Cnr Phil Allen & Jim Fouche Road, Allen's Nek, Roodeport, 1709

3. Carlton Hair Academy

Address: 112, Grewnway, Greenside, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2193

4. Capella Beauty Academy

Address: 27, Collins Avenue, Randpark Ridge, Randburg, 2156

5. Dream Nails Beauty

Address: Shop F6, Smith Road, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007

6. Health and Beauty Academy

Address: 421, Ontdekkers Road, Florida Park, Roodepoort, 1709

7. Fast and Furious Waxing Academy

Address: 15 Lawley Avenue, corner Alida Street, Northcliff, Johannesburg, South Africa

8. Image & Style International Training Academy

Address: 233, Monument Road, Glen, Kempton Park, 1619

9. Kenosis Beauty Institute

Address: 2223, Mncube Dr, Dube, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 1800

10. Mac Nails and Beauty Training Academy

Address: Corner Rietfontein Road, 2nd Street, Boksburg, North Johannesburg, 1461.

11. Nouvelle Beaute International School of Beauty

Address: 1st floor of Highpoint centre, 71 Rose Avenue, Lenasia, 1826

12. PM Academy by AB

Address: 6th floor Sinosteel Plaza, 159 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa 2057

13. Salvian Empire, Nail and Beauty Academy

Address: 12, Kruis Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001

14. Success International Health and Skincare

Address: 455, Ontdekkers Road, Florida Park, Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 1709

15. Wyatt Hairdressing and Barbering

Address: 44 Stanley Avenue, Milpark, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2092

16. Yovate Beauty Academy

Address: 190 Danie Crescent, Risidale, Northcliff, Johannesburg, 2195

How much does it cost to study cosmetology in South Africa?

According to sources, some beauty schools in Johannesburg charge as little as R1,500, while some may charge as much as R152,900. Going by this huge price gap, it is difficult to say exactly which is the best amongst the accredited beauty schools in South Africa.

Which beauty course is the best?

You can choose from several courses while commencing the journey to becoming a beautician. For example, you may decide to deal with hairdressing, nail technology, makeup artistry, massage technology, skincare technology, or skin therapy.

The best course will depend on you and the effort you are willing to put into your learning journey. It is more important to be passionate about what you want to do than jump into it because of its supposed money and prestige.

How do I become a beauty therapist in South Africa?

Everything takes learning and practice, and such is the case for anyone trying to become a doozy therapist in South Africa. Most certified therapists must have completed an NVQ level two and three qualifications in Beauty therapy. Some clinics accept anyone with an NVQ level two qualification, and they can continue studying for the third level while working.

Does Unisa have beauty courses?

There are alluring and skincare related courses at the University of South Africa. However, earning a bachelor's degree is not compulsory to become a beauty therapist in South Africa. You can study courses like Dermatology and Epidemiology.

The top beauty schools in Johannesburg are of various standards, and this will directly influence how much you can learn while studying. But then, this is not a criterion carved in stone. Note that some institutes could charge less and offer more. Good luck finding the best for yourself.

