Top beauty schools in Johannesburg in 2022: A-Z list with images and contact details
The opportunities in the beauty industry are limitless. For example, you can decide to beautify skins with appropriate creams, massage or makeup kits, and you may also be intrigued by making pretty nails. Whatever you decide, there are several beauty schools in Johannesburg that you can choose to learn from.
The art of looking good has become essential if you are looking to make money by making people gorgeous and confident in their physical appearances. Interestingly, there are several places where you can get the service in South Africa. So, if you are a prospective beautician looking for the top beauty schools in Johannesburg, this article could be just for you.
Beautician schools and their location in Johannesburg
Anyone asking, “where can I find beauty schools near me?” is most likely interested in learning the rudiments of enhancing physical attractiveness. If you belong to this group and reside in Johannesburg, you can check below for a list of beauty schools in that part of South Africa and their contact information.
Beauty Institute of Excellence
Formerly known as the Clere Beauty Lab, Beauty Institute of Excellence was established in 2014 to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and salon owners to start and grow their businesses. Interestingly, International Esthetiques & Cosmetology Accreditation Board (IECAB) recognise their courses. Their courses include Swedish Massage and Anatomy & Physiology of the skin.
To reach out to them, below are their contact details:
- Address: Newtown, Johannesburg South, 2001, South Africa
- Phone: +27 82 493 7713
Camelot International
Established in 1986, Camelot provides excellent education standards and facilities that guarantee maximum opportunity to acquire requisite training to deliver quality alluring services in the marketplace. With their dynamic approach to practical and theoretical education, learners are armed with the needed skills to prepare them for their future careers.
For details about their services and how to enrol, you can contact Camelot international using these details:
- Address: No. 7 11th Avene, Houghton, Johannesburg
- Phone: (011) 880 3850
- Email: info@camelothealth.co.za
- Webiste: camelotint.co.za
Note that you can also get the contact details of their other branches on their official website.
Fair Beauty Academy
The academy is one of the affordable beauty schools in Johannesburg that offers beauty courses, including Nail Technology, Makeup Artistry, Eyelashes extensions, Eyebrow tint and wax. So, if you want to become a certified cosmetologist, you can get in touch with them using this contact information:
- Address: Office 810, His Majesty Building, 53 Eloff St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
- Phone: +27 11 492 7508
- Email: fairbeautyacademy@gmail.com
Prisca Hair and Beauty Academy
The Johannesburg-based accredited skills development provider ensure learners get high-quality training service at cost-effective rates. With a vision to empower young entrepreneurs and aspiring alluring technicians to become active agents through skills transfer and job placements, the academy is fast becoming one of the leading beauty academies in town. Below is their contact:
- Address: 139 Corlett Dr, Bramley, Johannesburg, 2018, South Africa
- Phone: +27 76 104 4300
- Email: admin@prisca.salon
- Website: prisca.salon
You can also fill out a form online to reach out to the school.
Pyramid Beauty School
If you want to pursue a career in Cosmetology, you might want to consider the Pyramid Beauty School. Apart from being one of the cheap beauty schools in Johannesburg with quality training, the college offers full time and part-time courses, depending on learners' schedules. To get more details about them, below is their contact details:
- Address: 96 Eloff Street Extension, Village Deep, Selby, Johannesburg, 2001
- Phone: +27 11 493 8600
- Email: school@pyramiddayspa.co.za
- Website: pyramidbeautyschool.co.za
SA College of Beauty, Hair and Health
Besides providing life skills to assist the learner in succeeding in their chosen career, the college also commits to raising beauticians who can professionally meet their clients' needs. There are small, relaxed, friendly, and interactive classes with competency-based assessments for learners. In addition, courses like Introduction to Reflexology, Introduction to Aromatherapy, and Skin and Body Therapy are available to learn.
- Address: 46 Vermooten street, Brackenhurst, Alberton, 1448
- Phone: 083 800 3479
- Email: admin@sacollege.joburg
- Website: sacollege.joburg
The Beauty Hub Academy
TBHA dedicates to training underprivileged youths to gain relevant hairdressing and alluring skills to enhance employability. More so, graduates from the academy get assistance in securing employment to practice their newly earned skills. Good enough, there is provision for older people to learn also. For more details, contact them using this details:
- Address: 2nd Floor, Penmore Tower, No 1 Rissik Street, Johannesburg
- Phone: +27 11 949 4312
- Cell: +27 79 728 2059
- Email: info@thebeautyhubacademy.co.za
- Website: thebeautyhubacademy.co.za
Some of the other best beauty schools in Johannesburg and their locations include the following:
1. Bespoke Aesthetics Skin Care
Address: 180, Biggarsberg Street, Glenvista, Johannesburg, 2091.
2. Bold and Beautiful School of Beauty
Address: The Valley Center, Cnr Phil Allen & Jim Fouche Road, Allen's Nek, Roodeport, 1709
3. Carlton Hair Academy
Address: 112, Grewnway, Greenside, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2193
4. Capella Beauty Academy
Address: 27, Collins Avenue, Randpark Ridge, Randburg, 2156
5. Dream Nails Beauty
Address: Shop F6, Smith Road, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007
6. Health and Beauty Academy
Address: 421, Ontdekkers Road, Florida Park, Roodepoort, 1709
7. Fast and Furious Waxing Academy
Address: 15 Lawley Avenue, corner Alida Street, Northcliff, Johannesburg, South Africa
8. Image & Style International Training Academy
Address: 233, Monument Road, Glen, Kempton Park, 1619
9. Kenosis Beauty Institute
Address: 2223, Mncube Dr, Dube, Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 1800
10. Mac Nails and Beauty Training Academy
Address: Corner Rietfontein Road, 2nd Street, Boksburg, North Johannesburg, 1461.
11. Nouvelle Beaute International School of Beauty
Address: 1st floor of Highpoint centre, 71 Rose Avenue, Lenasia, 1826
12. PM Academy by AB
Address: 6th floor Sinosteel Plaza, 159 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa 2057
13. Salvian Empire, Nail and Beauty Academy
Address: 12, Kruis Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001
14. Success International Health and Skincare
Address: 455, Ontdekkers Road, Florida Park, Roodepoort, Johannesburg, 1709
15. Wyatt Hairdressing and Barbering
Address: 44 Stanley Avenue, Milpark, Johannesburg, South Africa, 2092
16. Yovate Beauty Academy
Address: 190 Danie Crescent, Risidale, Northcliff, Johannesburg, 2195
How much does it cost to study cosmetology in South Africa?
According to sources, some beauty schools in Johannesburg charge as little as R1,500, while some may charge as much as R152,900. Going by this huge price gap, it is difficult to say exactly which is the best amongst the accredited beauty schools in South Africa.
Which beauty course is the best?
You can choose from several courses while commencing the journey to becoming a beautician. For example, you may decide to deal with hairdressing, nail technology, makeup artistry, massage technology, skincare technology, or skin therapy.
The best course will depend on you and the effort you are willing to put into your learning journey. It is more important to be passionate about what you want to do than jump into it because of its supposed money and prestige.
How do I become a beauty therapist in South Africa?
Everything takes learning and practice, and such is the case for anyone trying to become a doozy therapist in South Africa. Most certified therapists must have completed an NVQ level two and three qualifications in Beauty therapy. Some clinics accept anyone with an NVQ level two qualification, and they can continue studying for the third level while working.
Does Unisa have beauty courses?
There are alluring and skincare related courses at the University of South Africa. However, earning a bachelor's degree is not compulsory to become a beauty therapist in South Africa. You can study courses like Dermatology and Epidemiology.
The top beauty schools in Johannesburg are of various standards, and this will directly influence how much you can learn while studying. But then, this is not a criterion carved in stone. Note that some institutes could charge less and offer more. Good luck finding the best for yourself.
