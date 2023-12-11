uFiling registration locked: What does it mean and how to resolve it?

uFiling is a South African free online platform designed to facilitate the process of submitting UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund) declarations and contributions. On the other hand, UIF is a government-run program that provides financial support to employees who have lost their jobs. What does it mean when your status reads ‘’uFiling registration locked,’’ and how can one correct this?

The activation of a uFiling account is a pretty straightforward process. Photo: Javier Ghersi

Source: UGC

This platform allows employers to fulfill their legal obligations more effectively. Therefore, it is vital to understand how the system works and how to handle any technical hiccups that may arise.

How to register for u-Filing?

To use the uFiling website and services, you must complete a registration process to obtain your unique login name and password. Below are the steps to follow to do this:

Log into the uFiling website.

Click ‘’Register’’ in the top right corner to review the terms and conditions.

Next, fill in your personal details and submit.

You will receive the activation message via your preferred method of contact.

Click on the link provided to activate your account.

Use the temporary password to log in to your account and change it afterwards.

For security purposes, you will be required to complete a vetting process to confirm the information you have provided is similar to that available to the Department of Labour.

Once successfully vetted, you will be redirected to update your details before proceeding to the website.

What does it mean when the status says uFiling registration locked?

uFiling allows employers to fulfill their legal obligations to their employees. Photo: Hinterhaus Productions

Source: UGC

This means an employer cannot access your platform and make monthly payments to the UIF. There are several reasons why this may happen, including expired passwords, incorrect login details or issues within the service itself.

How to unlock uFiling registration?

In case your uFiling registration is locked, follow the steps below to resolve the issue:

Visit the official UIF website and log in or set up your account. Once logged in, click on the ‘’Unblock Account’’ option. Follow the prompts to verify your identity and unlock your UIF registration.

How to reset the uFiling password?

With access to the internet, you can reset your uFiling password from the comfort of your home in case you forget it. Follow the steps below for a seamless process:

Visit https://ufiling.labour.gov.za/uif/

Click on ‘’Forgot Password’’ under the login dropdown arrow.

Select your preferred contact method (Email or SMS).

Enter your password number or ID.

Next, enter your username.

Click on the ‘’retrieve password hint’’ under the complete password options and attempt to log in again if the hint helped jog your memory.

To use the uFiling website and services, you must complete a simple registration process. Photo: Drakula Images

Source: UGC

If the hint does not help, click ‘’Reset Password,’’ and you will receive an SMS or email containing a temporary password.

Once you have logged in with the temporary password, entering a new password for future use is mandatory.

How to activate the uFiling account?

The activation of a uFiling account is a pretty straightforward process. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get it done easily.

Visit https://ufiling.labour.gov.za/uif/

Next, click the ‘’Activate my u-Filing account’’ button and follow the on-screen instructions.

Ensure you have the following information before you begin this process:

For Domestic Employers

Have your UIF registration number, RSA identity number, email address and banking details for UIF contributions.

For Commercial Employers

You will need your RSA identity or passport number, UIF registration number, email address, company details and banking details for UIF contributions.

For Practitioners

With access to the internet, you can reset your uFiling password from the comfort of your home. Photo: Twomeows

Source: UGC

Organize your registration numbers, RSA identity or passport number, company registration details and banking details for UIF contribution.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Why is my uFiling registration locked?’’ If this problem persists, visit your nearest UIF contact centre or email ufilingsupport@uif.go.za.

