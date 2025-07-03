A viral TikTok video showcased a South African woman confidently styling her 4C hair in a Chinese salon

The attentive care from the Chinese stylists impressed viewers, dispelling stereotypes about 4C hair care abroad

The video resonated with netizens, symbolising increased global awareness surrounding natural hair and identity

A South African woman went viral after confidently styling her 4C hair at a salon in China, earning praise and admiration. Image: @ms_ndeketeya1

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok video has captured widespread attention after featuring a South African woman proudly doing her 4C hair while in China. The short clip shows her confidently styling her natural coils in a salon setting abroad, an act that resonated with viewers both for its cultural significance.

The TikTok video posted by user @ms_ndeketeya1 shows the lady at a hair salon in China, sharing that it is her first time doing her hair there. What impressed South Africans, especially the African community, was the attention to detail. Despite a language barrier, the care and interest shown by the stylists speak volumes, turning the moment into a beautiful cross-cultural exchange. She captioned the video:

"I did my hair in a Chinese salon for the first time… how it started and how it ended."

The results were beautiful, and broke many stereotypes that most salons don’t cater to or understand how to treat and style 4c hair. South African viewers quickly flooded the comments section, praising the existence of spaces in China where natural Afro hair is cared for exceptionally well, calling the video a sign of increased global awareness.

This clip joins a broader trend of videos celebrating 4C and natural hair across the globe. Moments like these showcase authenticity and challenge centuries-old norms around hair and identity. The video continues to go viral, making other netizens living in China and abroad, in general, feel included.

TikTok viewers applauded a South African woman who styled her natural 4C hair in a Chinese salon. Image: @ms_ndeketeya1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the hair transformation

Kabungwesnamukomb wrote:

"I lived in China for 14 years, and I taught a Chinese salon how to do my hair. Every time I went there, it was such a delight."

Sheila

"I went to a Chinese salon in Italy to wash and iron my 4C hair. They struggled with the washing part, but luckily, I had washed it the day before. So I let them pour water and shampoo, then rinse. The lady ironed it really well, though they charged me more than Italian customers."

Sophy Orlam commented:

"They did a good job — your hair looked great."

TRISH added:

"Chinese people are beautiful humans with hearts of gold. They are not racist. ❤️ May the heavenly father bless them."

Mashy263 added:

"Salute. Much respect to all Chinese people. 👏"

Mrs Yoyo🇿🇦🇿🇦

"The Chinese aren’t racist, they’re just curious. Beautiful hair, by the way! 👌"

AneAvi0304 said:

"For the first time, they did a great job!"

Florence Mabena commented:

"You have beautiful hair."

Baxolele added:

"Very beautiful, girl. I love your hair."

Energy and spiritually said:

"Absolutely beautiful! They did a very good job."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News