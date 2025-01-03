Facts about Tony Vitello: wife, girlfriend, family, career, worth

Tony Vitello has climbed the ranks to become one of the best college baseball head coaches since joining the Tennessee Volunteers in 2017. His dedication to baseball is undeniable, but little is known about Tony Vitello's wife and personal life.

Tony Vitello started his baseball coaching career in 2003. He grew up watching his father who was an accomplished high school coach for over four decades. Since joining the Vols, Tony's goal has been to maintain a strong team while keeping his private life out of the spotlight.

Tony Vitello's profile summary

Full name Anthony Gregory Vitello Date of birth October 9, 1978 Age 46 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Tennessee, United States Nationality American Parents Kathy and Greg Vitello Siblings Three sisters, including Christine, Kara, and Katie Education University of Missouri, Spring Hill College in Alabama, De Smet High School Profession College baseball head coach, former infielder Team Tennessee Volunteers (2017 to date) Years active 2000 to date

What is Tony Vitello's wife's name and when did he get married?

The Tennessee Volunteers head coach does not have a wife as of January 2025. There are no reports indicating Vitello has a girlfriend or has ever been married. He does not share details of his personal life and is not active on social media.

Tony Vitello has dedicated his life to baseball

Vitello's love for sports started when he was young. His father, Greg, was a Hall of Fame high school soccer and baseball coach for around 46 years. Watching his dad play and coach helped Tony learn a lot about coaching.

Vitello played many sports growing up, including basketball, soccer, baseball, and softball. While talking to Torchbearer in October 2024, he shared that he chose to stick with baseball because he was better at it.

To be honest with you, I picked baseball only because it was the sport that I was the best at, and I wasn't even that good. But it took me the furthest - I really enjoy the game, and I love how tradition is such a strong part of it.

Tony was an infielder on the University of Missouri's baseball team from 2000 to 2002. He then became an associate head coach for the Salinas Packers in the California Collegiate League.

In 2003, Vitello joined the coaching staff at Missouri as a volunteer assistant and later became a full-time assistant coach. From 2011 to 2013, he served as an assistant coach at Texas Christian University.

From 2014 to 2017, he was an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas. Vitello got his first head coach job in June 2017 when he joined the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team.

Tony Vitello's achievements as head coach

Since joining the Tennessee Volunteers in 2017, Tony has transformed the team into a baseball powerhouse. His impressive record includes leading them to their first-ever national title when they became the College World Series Championships in 2024.

The Vols have won two SEC regular-season titles and two SEC Tournament Championships and had consistent appearances in NCAA tournaments. Among Vitello's awards include ABCA Coach of the Year in 2024, SEC Coach of the Year in 2022, and NCBWA Coach of the Year in 2021.

During Todd Helton's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July 2024, the baseball legend recognized Vitello as the best coach, saying,

I would also like to recognize the best head college coach today, Coach Tony Vitello, and the national champion Tennessee Volunteers.

How much money does Tony Vitello make?

Vitello makes $3 million per year at Tennessee Volunteers. The salary makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.

The University of Tennessee gave him a 5-year contract extension in August 2024 that also includes a $250,000 signing bonus and a $200,000 bonus for winning the 2024 College World Series. The contract will expire on June 30, 2029.

Even before the salary increase, Vitello had vowed to stay at Tennessee. He told WBIR in March 2022 that his loyalty to the university comes from the fact that they recognized his potential, and he hopes to leave a legacy.

Tennessee is a place that gave me my first opportunity when a lot of others wouldn't. Tennessee fans came out and created a love affair with this program that helped boost the program in ways that you really can't put on paper. And then also the people I work with. We're staying together no matter where we go, and it's fun to come to work every day.

Tony Vitello's family is proud of his success

Tony is the youngest child of Greg and Kathy Vitello. He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, alongside his three older sisters, Christine, Kara, and Katie. As the only boy, he spent most of his time watching and playing for his dad.

The Vitello family is usually present during matches, especially his parents. His mother, Kathy, shared that she was 'very proud' of her son while talking to WVLT8 in June 2024.

Greg, who previously called Tony an overachiever, told Knox News in July 2024 that seeing his son lead the Vols to the baseball national title was 'heaven to us,' adding,

His baseball brought together our family. It's all our family. It is all because of baseball. You just don't do better than family. You really don't.

With Tony Vitello's wife out of the picture, building a baseball legacy has been his priority. Whether he is married to the game or just good at keeping his personal life mysterious, he remains one of the best coaches in college baseball.

