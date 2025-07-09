Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate Karabo 'Jojo' Sejojo recently celebrated purchasing her very first home

The singer took to social media to share her latest win, describing it as her first major one

Karabo Sejojo deactivated her social media pages to focus on her family and her mental health

Karabo 'Jojo' Sejojo bought her very first home. Image: Karabo_sejojo

Karabo Jojo is now a homeowner

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Karabo 'Jojo' Sejojo has announced that she is now a title deed holder!

The former reality TV star celebrated purchasing her very first home. Since taking her social media hiatus, Jojo has come back with some inspiring news.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, Jojo shared her latest win, describing it as her first major one. She posted a photo of her house keys, marking the beginning of her soft life era.

Karabo Jojo mentioned that her social media break opened up bigger and better opportunities for her.

“Soft life with sharp edges. Stepped away to realign, came back with keys in hand. This is my first home, my first win, and only the beginning. The break birthed the breakthrough. Welcome to the next chapter.”

After exiting the house, Jojo's music career took off, and she bagged deals with brands and is also an influencer.

Karabo 'Jojo' Sejojo has purchased her very own home. Image: Karabo_Sejojo

Jojo's break opened many doors

At the beginning of July, Jojo announced her decision to deactivate her social media page. This decision came at a time when she prioritised her family and mental health.

"I wish to inform you that I will be taking a temporary break from social media to prioritise my well-being and spend meaningful time with my family. This period of reflection and care is important to me, and I believe it will allow me to return with renewed clarity and strength."

She also took time to acknowledge her firm supporters who have been riding with her since being a housemate in the Mzansi reality TV show. She promised that this was not a long break.

"Please know that this decision has not been made lightly. I am grateful for your continued support, understanding, and respect during this time. Your encouragement over the months has been a constant source of motivation, and I look forward to reconnecting with you soon.

Fans congratulate Jojo

Her supporters came through to celebrate Jojo's wins:

Swiss exclaimed:

"Congratulations, Fofo!"

Nandz congratulated:

"You know it's genuinely nice seeing you continuing to win. We love and appreciate you a lot."

Nothando Joy said:

"Ow fofo congratulations my love. When God says 'I know the plans I have for you'."

Rachel Nyawo gushed:

"Congratulations, JJ baby girl, I continue to love God and He will show you His love that endures forever, guide you, give you what you need according to his plan for your life, make Jesus famous in your generation in Jesus' Name Amen, love you girl."

Violet 98 said:

"Congratulations, JoJo. May the good Lord continue to multiply everything you touch with your hands."

Former BB Mzansi stars hang out

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ashley Olge and Liyema hung out together and had fans buzzing.

The two Big Brother Mzansi stars hung out together in Johannesburg, at the exclusive Honor event that took place in Kyalami, Johannesburg, on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

