South African reality TV stars, Ashley Ogle and Liema Pantsi, hung out together in Johannesburg

An entertainment news online platform, FAME SA, posted a video of the two at the Honor exclusive event

Many netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting the Big Brother Mzansi stars

Liema Pantsi and Ashley Ogle partied together in Joburg. Image: @liyema_pantsi, @ashleyogle98

The ladies were gorgeous, and they ate and left no crumbs. Social media has been buzzing after two of their favourite Big Brother Mzansi stars hung out together in Johannesburg.

Recently, the entertainment news online platform, FAME SA, posted a video of reality TV stars Liema Pantsi and Ashley Ogle enjoying themselves at the exclusive Honor event that took place in Kyalami, Johannesburg, on Thursday, 19 June 2025.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to videoof Liema and Ashley

Shortly after the video of the two girls hanging out together was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section and complimented how gorgeous they looked. Here's what they had to say:

@changes_whitney said:

"They look so beautiful."

@pzmakaba wrote:

"When siyamosha and Umlilo meet, my two faves."

@NtswayiThembela commented:

"Yho, Ashley! I’ve been saying “Yho” every time I see a new video! She’s so hot and beautiful."

@WendyCharmaine6 complimented:

"The sky is the limit, Ashley, fly, my beautiful, humble child of the most high. Don't limit yourself, hunny STAR SHINE BRIGHT LIKE the star that you are."

‘BBMzansi’ star Ashley Ogle looked stunning at the Honor event. Image: @ashleyogle98

Ashley Ogle found love on BBMzansi

During her time on Big Brother, Ashley became romantically involved with Sweet Guluva while on the reality show. The pair were an instant favourite, and Sweet Guluva went on to win the show and received R2 million.

People lauded the lovebirds for being authentic in their romance with each other. Many admired Sweet Guluva's loyalty to Ashey even after she left the Big Brother house. Ashley also hoped that Sweet Guluva would win Big Brother, saying she wanted him to pay lobola.

Sweet Guluva and Ashley were subject to break-up rumours after fans monitored their social media activity. Many speculated that there was trouble in paradise until Ashley followed Sweet Guluva on social media again.

Liema's Bell n Whistles EP release date changed

Briefly News previously reported that Liema Pantsi's fans would have to wait a little longer for her new music. Even though the release date has changed, there was still good news!

Africa Unite Records announced that the pre-save link will be available on the original release date, 22 November 2024. Liema Pantsi's record label announced on Instagram that they had to make a hard but necessary decision to push back her release date to Monday, 3 December 2024, due to the influx of music drops happening around the same date.

"This decision was not made lightly, as we deeply value your unwavering support and enthusiasm. However, after thoughtful consideration, we realised that a Friday release, with its busy schedule of new music drops and heightened activity, might not give the EP the dedicated attention it deserves."

