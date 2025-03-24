South African former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle reacted to Sweet Guluva winning R2 million

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of Ogle reacting to her man winning the competition

Speaking exclusively to Briefly Newst head of channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi shared how they help BBMzansi housemates after the game show

Ashley Ogle reacted to Sweet Guluva's win. Image: Supplied, @ashleyogle98

Social media has been buzzing since the news of reality TV star Sweet Guluva winning the Big Brother Mzansi season 5 grand prize of R2 million.

His girlfriend Ashley Ogle reacted to him winning the competition and becoming an instant millionaire. In a clip posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Ogle is heard sharing how excited and happy she was that Sweet Guluva was the winner of Season 5.

"I am so excited about the winner, he really deserves the win. On a serious not, he was amazing besides being his girlfriend he really deserved this win."

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News during the Big Brother Mzansi watch party in Sandton on Sunday, 23 March 2025 the head of channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi shared what they do as the channel to help all the housemates after the game show ends.

She said:

"Big Brother Mzansi has been a dream, keeping many viewers at home entertained you know and as mentioned before if there are any housemates who would want to pursue a career in the media industry as the channel we thrive helping them achieve their dreams, I mean when we partner with its a partnership for a lifetime and you may have seen in the past a lot of former housemates who are doing the most now in the industry. So we are looking forward to seeing what this year's housemates have to give."

Ngizwe Mchunu advises Sweet Guluva on how to spend the R2 million prize

Meanwhile, popular former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu joined the Sweet Guluva bandwagon. He urged his fans to vote for Sweet Guluva whom he praised for elevating bhinca traditions during his time in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

At the time, Ngizwe Mchunu also advised Sweet Guluva how to spend the R2 million cash prize should he win it.

"My brother, Sweet Guluva, you elevated our bhinca traditions and put them on a higher pedestal. They chased our national makoti, Eshila (Ashley). We are asking you that when you win the R2 million, you pay lobola for Ashley and take her to eNquthu so we can dance," he pleaded.

Ashley Ogle moves into a new Johannesburg apartment

In other news, Briefly News reported that Ashley Ogle, Sweet Guluva's love interest in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house, moved into a new Johannesburg apartment.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born reality TV star became a fan favourite on the show. People have been supporting Ashley Ogle after she was evicted from Big Brother Mzansi by her housemates. Now, the rising star and former housemate has her very own apartment.

