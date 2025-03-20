Former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has rallied the bhinca nation to vote for Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva

The controversial figure wants him to pay lobola for his girlfriend Ashley Ogle after winning the sweet cash prize

Fans of the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant agree with Ngizwe as more celebrities show him support as well

Controversial former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu is the latest celebrity to join the Sweet Guluva fanbase.

As the finals of the Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition Season 5 fast approaches, a few celebrities have pledged their support for the KwaZulu-Natal born contestant, Sweet Guluva.

Ngizwe asks Zulu people to unite and vote

In a trending video, the former Ukhozi FM host sounded the call for the bhinca people to vote for Sweet Guluva. The self-proclaimed president of the bhinca nation wishes Sweet Guluva would pay Lobola for his girlfriend Ashley Ogle after he wins the sweet cash prize of R2 million.

"Today we are voting for the man from eNquthu, Sweet Guluva. I am calling on all the prophets, saying my brothers, let us all as Zulu people grab our incense burners and make sure that all of Sweet Guluva's wishes come true."

He further thanked him for placing the Zulu people on a higher pedestal.

"My brother, Sweet Guluva, you elevated our bhinca traditions and put them on a higher pedestal. They chased our national makoti, Eshila (Ashley). We are asking you that when you win the R2 million, you pay lobola for Ashley and take her to eNquthu so we can dance," he pleaded.

Even former housemate Bravo B asked the Zulu nation to vote for Sweet Guluva, saying he had asked people from hostels and taxi ranks to vote.

A fan @zeemagwaza posted the video on X:

Mzansi shows support for Sweet Guluva

Netizens are supporting Sweet Guluva and are heeding the call from the loudmouth, Ngizwe Mchunu. Even DJ Zinhle has shown support for Sweet Guluva by calling out his fans for spamming people's comments section.

@Sihle819633921 said:

"I hope he treats Ashley well. That one is our egg. Few girls exist that are like Ashley who tells their boyfriends every single guy who's flirting with them or treats their boyfriends as nice as Ashley took care of SG."

@Theboldman7 shared:

"Sweet Guluva is a great man shem, I hope Ashley treats him well and takes good care of him. Few men exist who are as mature as Sweet Guluva."

@PhumezaMadikiz1 stated:

"I love how KZN celebs are rooting for their own. No wonder their shows are always full because they support their people."

@nosipho41678393 remarked:

"This is honestly a first for Big Brother Mzansi. Someone said it is either Guluva come from a very powerful family because almost all the celebs are rooting for him."

Somizi slams Sweet Guluva's fans for spamming his comments section

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo has slammed Sweet Guluva's fans. He saw that Big Brother Mzansi's housemate's fans had been spamming his comment section.

People have been forcing him to vote. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Somizi's video slamming Sweet Guluva's fans.

