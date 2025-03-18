Bravo B has pledged his support for Sweet Guluva who is a contestant on Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition

Sweet Guluva and Bravo B both hail from KwaZulu-Natal and they have made names for themselves on the show

Some fans have also rallied up for Sweet Guluva, saying they will be hard at work, voting for him

Bravo B has called for his people to vote for Sweet Guluva. Image: lindo-bravo, sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Bravo B backs Sweet Guluva win BB Mzansi

Sweet Guluva has received the backing of former Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 contestant, Lindokuhle “Bravo B” Nsele. After he survived Sunday night's evictions on 16 March 2025, he was placed in the finals.

Now, fans and even some of Big Brother Mzansi alumni, have pledged their support for Sweet Guluva.

On X, Bravo B hailed Sweet Guluva and called him by his nickname.

"Bathi sigebengu esingena criminal record. (They call him a thug without a criminal record.) Unite my Zulu people, and vote for Sweet Guluva," he wrote. In another post, he said he was at a hostel in KwaMashu, a township a few minutes away from Durban. He claimed that the people there are supporting Sweet Guluva.

Mzansi joins Bravo B in supporting Sweet Guluva

Netizens reacted to Bravo's post calling for people to vote for Sweet Guluva.

@Cecilia_Mthwane asked:

"Please go to the hostels and taxi ranks my brother. Rally more support for our Sweet."

@PetuniaB25 stated:

"Ask our former President Jacob Zuma. Let the whole of KZN join forces and vote for Sweet Guluva."

@MamohauMol57453 stated:

"I am Sotho but my support goes to Sweet Guluva."

@NduliSlie66145 said:

"That is why you are my favourite, Bravo B. Please make sure that the bhincas vote. The money must come to KZN."

@Mpumeh5508 claimed:

"Even some in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng are voting sweet Guluva."

@jolajol12356125 stated:

"Bravo B, our trust is now on you."

@TepuL15501 said:

"Did you see the students voting guys? I am scared. The voting needs to be on a premium subscription, guys vote hard."

@Lihle_Mo stated:

"You guys are my faves. I can just imagine you guys together."

Bravo B's troublesome past on Big Brother Mzansi

The reality TV star caught himself on the bad side of the trends list when he was heard talking to Tshepo “Makhekhe" Tau about engaging in a sexual act with a drunk housemate.

His sentiments sparked outrage and Big Brother had no other choice but to evict him.

“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously," they said in a statement.

Reacting to his eviction, Bravo B was visibly shocked. However, his team issued a statement saying he would take full responsibility for his actions.

“Bravo B deeply regrets the actions that led to this outcome, and he takes full responsibility for the disappointment and hurt caused. In this moment of reflection, he expresses profound remorse and emphasises that he is not proud of what transpired.”

Beekay celebrates BB Mzansi finalists

In a previous report from Briefly News, Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Beekaygave a hilarious reaction to the recent Sunday night evictions.

Beekay celebrated Nate and Sweet Guluva as they were placed in the finals of the reality TV competition .

Source: Briefly News