Big Brother Mzansi has responded to the rude remarks made by housemates Bravo B and Makhekhe

The two housemates passed some rude remarks about a fellow housemate Liema

Many netizens slammed Bravo B and Makhekhe and requested that they should be evicted from the show

Bravo B and Makhekhe passed rude remarks to housemate Liema. Image: Supplied

Big Brother Mzansi season four housemate Bravo B found himself in trouble recently following the drama that took place. This is after the star introduced Maskandi to the BB Mzansi house.

BB Mzansi responds to rude remarks made by Bravo B and Makhekhe

The drama unfolded recently on social media after BB Mzansi's housemates Bravo B and Makhekhe made rude remarks about Liema. The incident happened in the early hours of the morning when housemates were intoxicated.

Big Brother Mzansi responded to the incident on their Twitter (X) page, sharing that they are aware of the matter and that they are currently investigating. They wrote:

"We are aware of the incident that transpired in the early hours of this morning in the Big Brother Mzansi house. We are currently investigating this matter and will provide an update in due course. #BBMzansi."

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also shared his opinion on the matter and wrote:

"He banna. BravoB and Makhekhe This is disgusting and rapey. Did Biggie addresss this?"

Netizens slam Bravo B and Makhekhe

Many social media users slammed Bravo B and Makhekhe and shared that Biggie must evict the two housemates. See some of the comments below:

@SthembiD wrote:

"Evict them together with those 2 ladies that were discussing men's dxcks ....Just evict all 4 of them."

@Ketso28 responded:

"There is a video of them literally saying they want to sexually assault a drunk lady. What is there to investigate?"

@Siya_Ndlumbini replied:

"Disqualification must be the first."

@Siya_Ndlumbini tweeted:

"We don't tolerate such behavior, just disqualify them and investigate later."

@Ekurhuleni3341 tweeted:

"Big Brother needs to disqualify Makhekhe and Bravo B, we can't have two grown men in the house who are plotting against a lady. We are living in a country where rape cases are high AF, so this needs to be addressed with immediate effect."

@xo1ani commented:

"This is enough evidence."

@Chree_Holland mentioned:

"Thanks! Do the right thing! We cannot allow such behaviour, our girls are not safe in that house!"

