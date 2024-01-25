Lindokuhle 'Bravo B' Nsele made history in the Big Brother Mzansi house by introducing Maskandi music

'Big Brother Mzansi' contestant Bravo B played Maskandi music in the house. Image: Mzansi Magic

For the first time ever in the Big Brother house, Maskandi music was played by a contestant. Lindokuhle 'Bravo B' Nsele left many viewers stunned after he played the popular genre.

Bravo B brings the house down with Maskandi

The 26-year-old food vendor, who hails all the way from KwaZulu-Natal, made history in the Big Brother Mzansi house by playing Maskandi music.

One viewer @visse_ss who was amazed by this action, showed love to Bravo B on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said:

"For the first time in the history of Big Brother Mzansi, we will have the chance to listen to Maskandi inside the Big Brother house, all thanks to Bravo B!"

Bravo B's Sya Mosha in full display

When he joined the show, Bravo B made it clear that he came to cause havoc. It is also evident that he is proud of his roots, as his initial intention when joining was to promote his hometown.

Speaking to Mzansi Magic, Bravo B said:

"S’ya Mosha means siya phihliza [we are demolishing]. Because I’m a Zulu man with plenty of power with a lot to share about where I come from."

Viewers proud of Bravo B

Reacting to Bravo B playing Maskandi music, this is what some viewers said:

@PhangelaGugu:

"Bravo B I love him shame."

@Nonhle_Zo:

"Now, can y'all stop selecting who y'all would like to win by not giving others screen time? Like we get it they are pretty but stop bathong."

@TWEETORACLE:

"Bravo B is one of the smartest guys on #BBMzansi. He's a COMPLETE package. Funny, witty and quite cerebral. He's all sorts and is the sort of HM that you want around for a long time. He needs to STAY. Guys! Vote for Bravo B."

@Misskhozazn

"Thank you big brother , diversity is what we love and appreciate."

@GomezSM__

"Whoever approved Bravo B's application deserves a raise."

