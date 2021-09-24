Mzansi singer and dancer, Makhadzi Muimbi, trended on Heritage Day after she went all out to celebrate the occasion

The South African starlet dressed in nine traditional outfits from all the native tribes in the country

Mzansi social media users were blown away by the effort she put in and how great she looked in all the outfits

Makhadzi won Heritage Day after she wore 9 traditional outfits to commemorate the day. The singer and dancer went all out and stunned her fans by rocking the gorgeous looks.

Makhadzi went all out for Heritage Day. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is from the Venda tribe but she felt that wearing all 9 traditional outfits would bring a sense of unity among the different tribes in Africa.

She said:

“Today I decided to wear all 9 official language outfits for heritage day ... I am a Venda lady with African blood. I believe that as AFRICAN WE ARE ALL 1 .. and love and peace it’s life.”

With each outside she wore, Khadzi included a caption in the language of that specific tribe.

Mzansi social media users were thoroughly impressed by her effort and the outfits.

Check out some of the reactions:

@python_eyez said:

“9 languages and their cultures are represented except 2.”

@mlindosir said:

“Dankie makhadzi. U owned this day. Zwa heritage didn't ghanama. Zwo tshimbila zwavhudi!”

@wiseman9703 said:

“I stopped attending my classes just to Focus on your music African Queen.”

@mr_grass said:

“I stopped breathing to focus on this Heritage Day catalogue… I’m dead now.”

@hlateldihong said:

“9 traditional clothing, and we have 9 provinces...but we have 11 official languages.. Eish let me tool.”

Makhadzi builds 4 homes for herself and family

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has a lot to celebrate after announcing that she is now a proud homeowner times four. The musician shared a photo inside her gorgeous house and Mzansi could not be happier.

At just 25, Makhadzi can proudly say that she’s achieved a lot. The hitmaker revealed that she has built homes for her family members as well.

She said: “The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house, just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses."

Source: Briefly.co.za