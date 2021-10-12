The stunning Makhadzi graced KZN with her musical excellence and had the absolute best time performing

Makhadzi took to social media to share a clip of her show with fans, making it known that DJ Tira came through for her

Fans could not get enough of Makhadzi’s post and let her know in the comment section that she is one litty performer

Limpopo-born songstress Makhadzi recently tore it up in KZN and couldn’t thank her guy DJ Tira enough for making it happen.

Makhadzi hadn't had a chance to share her electrifying performance with the province of KZN until recently and she's thanked DJ Tira for welcoming her. Image: @makhadzisa

The Matorokisi singer took to social media to share some footage from her lit performance. There is no denying that Makhadzi is an entertainer!

Makhadzi took the time to thank her fans for their support and to give ups to Tira for making her feel so welcome, reported TimesLIVE. Makhadzi thinks KZN is a vibe.

“@djtira thanks for bringing me in KZN for the first time.”

Makhadzi posted:

Seeing Makhadzi’s post, fans flocked to the comment section to let sis know she gave one hell of a performance and that she deserves all the things.

KZN fans just cannot wait for Makhadzi to come back and perform again! Take a look at some of the comments that were made:

@lesiba_mphephu said sweetly:

“Looking at me and you we can make a very beautiful couple hey ❤️”

@lungile_xabanonkosi spread the love:

“Please come back ❤️we love you❤️”

@cityz_news screamed:

“I love you Makhadzi ❤️”

@rhulanisydney showed support:

“Go MAKHADZI Go ❤❤❤”

Inside Makhadzi's tour in Malawi: Lit performances and super star treatment

Makhadzi was recently on tour in Malawi. The energetic performer delivered yet another lit performance at the Sand Music Festival at the weekend, reported Briefly News.

The Ghanama hitmaker shared videos of herself and her dancers from the moment they landed at the country's airport. She was given a super star treatment from the moment she stepped out of the plane.

The country's media and her excited fans gave her a warm welcome. They screamed when they saw their fave walking on their land for the first time. The stans took videos and selfies with the Limpopo-born musician.

Source: Briefly.co.za