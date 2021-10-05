Inside Makhadzi's Tour in Malawi: Lit Performances and Super Star Treatment

Makhadzi was given a super star treatment when she arrived in Malawi to perform at a gig at the past weekend

The Limpopo-born singer gave a performance of her life at the popular Malawi music festival dubbed Sand Music Festival

The Matorokisi hitmaker shared videos of her trip to the country and when she shook the stage with her fire performance

Makhadzi was recently on tour in Malawi. The energetic performer delivered yet another lit performance at the Sand Music Festival at the weekend.

The Ghanama hitmaker shared videos of herself and her dancers from the moment they landed at the country's airport. She was given a super star treatment from the moment she she stepped out of the plane.

The country's media and her excited fans gave her a warm welcome. They screamed when they saw their fave walking on their land for the first time. The stans took videos and selfies with the Limpopo-born musician.

Khadzi also took to Instagram and shared videos of herself and her crew when they were doing their thing on stage. The fans couldn't believe how good of a performer she is, according to TshisaLIVE.

Below are some of the reactions from impressed fans who watched her performance and the clips she shared:

enochchimpeni said:

"It was nice to have you in Malawi."

bebigalforlife wrote:

"We love you."

paatoomilly commented:

"We're proud Khadzi."

tlou_nong said:

"You’re the best."

priscy__ann wrote:

"The energy."

zusange_mash added:

"A performer! You are a star!"

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shows love to Makhadzi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to social media to show love to Makhadzi. The Limpopo-born singer has been trending on social media this Monday, 4 October after a photographer shared pics of her inner thighs.

Trolls had been bullying her for the colour of her inner thighs. The pics were taken when the energetic performer was doing her thing on stage.

Seeing all the hate that the Ghanama hitmaker has been getting after the snaps surfaced, the EFF member of Parliament took to Twitter to show love to the singer. Along with an amoji of a black heart, Ndlozi said:

"#Makhadzi is Queen, Always."

Tweeps took to Ndlozi's comment section to share their thoughts on his post.

@Tino70579839 said:

"My sister keep on doing what you do best. Those haters are just in pain because of your success. They wish they were in your shoes. Don't mind their shenanigans. We love you and there is nothing wrong in being an African. You are a symbol of African sisters."

