Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Shows Love to Makhadzi, Mzansi Reacts: "She Is Our Queen"

Mbuyiseni Ndlovi has showed love to queen Makhadzi after she was bullied by trolls for her skin colour

The Limpopo-born singer was dragged for the colour of her inner thighs after a photographer shared snaps of the star while performing at a gig

The EFF MP took to social media to let Mzansi know that he's on Makhadzi's side no matter what other people think of her

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has taken to social media to show love to Makhadzi. The Limpopo-born singer has been trending on social media this Monday, 4 October after a photographer shared pics of her inner thighs.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has defended Makhadzi against trolls. Image: @makhadzisa, @mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Trolls have been bullying her for the colour of her inner thighs. The pics were taken when the energetic performer was doing her thing on stage recently.

Seeing all the hate that the Ghanama hitmaker has been getting after the snaps surfaced, the EFF member of Parliament took to Twitter to show love to the singer. Along with an emoji of a black heart, Ndlozi said:

"#Makhadzi is Queen, Always."

Tweeps took to Ndlozi's comment section to share their thoughts on his beautiful post complimenting Makhadzi. Check out some of their comments below:

@Tino70579839 said:

"My sister keep on doing what you do best. Those haters are just in pain because of your success. They wish they were in your shoes. Don't mind their shenanigans. We love you and there is nothing wrong in being an African. You are a symbol of African sisters."

@stephen_sticks wrote:

"She is our Queen Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and proud of her always. Makhadzi is one of our own."

@mafuyaw commented:

"And we all need to treasure and protect this Queen from bullies!"

@Nickofentse said:

"We love her, appreciate her and thank God for her. She is our queen."

@LesetjaMagongwa added:

"Now you are putting your PhD into good use."

Mzansi shows Makhadzi love after apologising for her dark skin

In related news, Briefly News reported that after a photographer released photos of Makhadzi performing her heart out on stage, all trolls could focus on was the colour of her skin.

Makhadzi was ridiculed to the point where she took to her social media to apologise for the state of her body. Loyal fans came to her defence to call out the bullies and reassuring her that she has nothing to be ashamed of.

The South African reports that the photos were circulated by a photographer who was attempting to promote his own brand but did nothing but humiliate her instead. Makhadzi took to Facebook to share a statement begging the internet bullies to stop ridiculing her for the colour of her inner thigh.

