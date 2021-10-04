Peeps Assemble To Show Makhadzi Love and Support After Apologising for Dark Skin

Makhadzi recently found herself apologising to Mzansi after a photographer shared photos of her thighs as she performed on stage

The singer was body shamed and ridiculed by trolls for having darker-toned skin on her inner thighs

Makhadzi's fans are standing up for her and calling the haters out for their internalised hatred towards women of a darker skin tone

After a photographer released photos of Makhadzi performing her heart out on stage, all trolls could focus on was the colour of her skin. Makhadzi was ridiculed to the point where she took to her social media to apologise for the state of her body. Loyal fans came to her defence to call out the bullies and reassuring her that she has nothing to be ashamed of.

The South African reports that the photos were circulated by a photographer who was attempting to promote his own brand but did nothing but humiliate her instead.

Makhadzi took to Facebook to share a statement begging the internet bullies to stop ridiculing her for the colour of her inner thigh. Her post read:

"I would like to apologise to all my fans if only if you really disappointed about these pictures, there were lots of beautiful pictures that a cameraman could have posted, but he chose to post this to promote his brand but forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul. I know I am strong and all this will pass. Unfortunately, I cannot change my inner part. I am like this and I am proud"

The talented performers' loyal fans raced to their keyboards to defend her honour because she should not be the one apologising in this situation.

