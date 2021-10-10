Mzansi Youth Choir Pays Tribute to Cancer Survivors, Sings Nightbirde’s Hit Song

The Mzansi Youth Choir has wowed with their rendition of Nightbirde's hit song "It's Ok"

The choral group shared that the singers battle with cancer has encouraged them to pay tribute to everyone affected by the disease

The Mzansi Youth Choir has South Africans in awe after sharing their rendition of Nightbirde's "It's Ok". Taking inspiration from the cancer survivor, the singers hoped to paid tribute to all cancer survivors as well as all those who have lost loved ones due to the disease.

The choir has 50 members between the ages of 13 to 24, all from disadvantaged backgrounds but all with incredible musical gifts, Good Things Guy reports.

Listen to the amazing song below:

“Inspired by her incredible determination and positive view on life, we have made this cover, dedicating it to Nightbirde, to all those who have and are still battling cancer, and to those who have lost their loved ones to the fight of cancer,” Director Sidumo Nyamezele told The South African.

Woman with cancer wows audience with stunning voice, Simon Cowell in tears

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a cancer patient who goes by the stage name Nightbirde has wowed American audiences with her beautiful singing voice.

The young woman took to the popular competition reality show, America's Got Talent, and shared her incredible musical gift with the entire world.

Sharing her story with the judges, Nightbirde said she is currently battling with cancer in three major areas of her body but chooses to focus on the positives of her life.

Taking to the stage to perform her original song It's OK, her live performance certainly moved members of the audience to tears as even Simon Cowell shed a few. Ultimately, the brave singer was awarded for her performance with a golden buzzer from the judge's panel.

