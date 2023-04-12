Who is Pete Hegseth's ex-wife? Meredith Schwarz is a famous American internet personality and celebrity wife. She rose to fame due to her ex-husband, Pete Hegseth. Pete is a renowned American author who has worked as a Fox News contributor.

Meredith joined Rustica as a Partner and CEO. She has also worked as Chief Financial Officer at Minnesota Birth Control. Photo: @Hegseth (modified by author)

Meredith Schwarz is a career woman but only rose to prominence following her marriage to Hegseth. She is a well-known American restaurateur with extensive experience in the field. So, where is Schwarz now? Does she have kids?

Meredith Schwarz's profile & bio

Full name Meredith Schwarz Date of birth 1981 Age 42 years (As of 2023) Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet Weight 79 kg Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Education Bachelor of Arts College Columbia University Ex-spouse Pete Hegseth Profession Restaurateur Claim to fame Ex-wife of Pete Hegseth Net worth $250,000

How old is Pete Hegseth's ex-wife?

Meredith Schwarz (aged 42 years as of 2023) was born in 1981 in the United States of America. She follows the Christian religion and has American descent. She belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity.

Meredith Schwarz's education

She attended Columbia University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Restaurant Management.

In August 2015, Schwarz joined Encore Consumer Capital as vice president and operating executive. Photo: @Hegseth (modified by author)

Meredith Schwarz's wedding

The two met after Pete graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts. They dated for a while and tied the knot in the summer of 2004. They did not share any children.

Meredith Schwarz's divorce

Five years into their relationship, things took a different path after Meredith learned about her husband's affair with a female colleague. She filed for divorce in December 2008.

Meredith Schwarz's ex-husband

Peter Brian Hegseth was born on June 6, 1980, in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Pete, an American television host and author, works for Fox News channel as a contributor and co-host of the Fox & Friends Weekend.

In 2003, he was commissioned into the United States Army National Guard as an infantry officer. Holding a Combat Infantryman's Badge and two Bronze Stars for his time in Afghanistan and Iraq, Pete has also served as a guard at Guantanamo Bay.

From 2007 to 2010, he worked as an executive director at Vets for Freedom, a political advocacy group. He was also a Fox News channel military investigator, appearing on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC.

Pete is also an astute author with his famous book, In the Arena. He has also written several editorials for The Washington Post, The Washington Times, The Wall Street Journal, and New York Post.

Who is Pete Hegseth's wife?

Pete moved on with life and met Samantha Hegseth through mutual friends. After some hangouts, they fell in love and started dating. They solemnized their union in the spring of 2010 at St. John's Episcopal Church of Washington, D.C.

Together they are blessed with three sons: Gunner, Rex, and Boone. But their relationship faced problems when Pete was accused of having an affair with his coworker, Jennifer Ratchet. Samantha divorced him in September 2017.

Immediately after the divorce, Pete and Jennifer started dating and engaged on June 15, 2019. Two months later, on August 20, 2019, they tied the knot at Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck in New Jersey.

The couple is blessed with a daughter, Gweny Hegseth, born on August 17, 2017. They live a healthy and happy marital life in Holmdel, New Jersey, United States, without any divorce rumours. Jennifer Rauchet works for Fox News.

What is Samantha Hegseth doing now?

Samantha Hegseth is an American journalist working with Fox News Channel. She is usually behind the cameras as the Fox & Friends executive producer and produces Watters' World.

Pete and Schwarz tied the knot in the summer of 2004 and divorced in December 2008. Photo: @Hegseth (modified by author)

Meredith Schwarz's career

After graduating in June 2003, she began working as an Analyst and Associate at JP Morgan. JP Morgan is a New York-based holding firm for financial services and a major international investment bank.

In August 2008, she joined the M&A division of General Mills, where she was in charge of different business transactions. She was also the head of the fund's strategy, overseeing the portfolio of assets and compiling a list of potential future investment opportunities.

In August 2015, she joined Encore Consumer Capital as vice president and operating executive. She served as CEO for ten months until departing the organization in May 2016.

In January 2017, she joined Rustica as a Partner and CEO. After two years, she became the Advisor for Food and Retail. Further, she has also worked as Chief Financial Officer at Minnesota Birth Control.

What is Meredith Schwarz's height?

The business executive stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 79 kg. She has hazel eyes and dark-brown coloured hair.

How many kids does Pete have?

The 42-year-old has a big family with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet. The couple shares seven children - however, only four are Pete's biological children. Pete has three children with his second wife, Samantha: Gunner, Bonne, and Rex.

What is Meredith Schwarz's net worth?

She has a net worth estimated at $250,000. She has amassed vast wealth from her work in different companies, enabling her to lead a peaceful and lavish lifestyle. Her ex-partner, Peter Hegseth, has a net worth of $19 million.

Above is all you need to know about Meredith Schwarz, popularly known as Pete Hegseth's ex-wife. Since her divorce, she has been out of the limelight and prefers to stay low-key.

