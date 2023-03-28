Pete Hegseth's net worth, age, family, height, salary, profiles, net worth

Pete Hegseth is an American television host at Fox News, a published author, and a war veteran. He served in Cuba, Iraq, and Afghanistan and currently serves as a Major and Army National Guard officer. What is Pete Hegseth's net worth in 2023?

Pete Hegseth co-hosts Fox & Friends Weekend on Fox News. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Pete Hegseth is a vocal political activist in conservative politics. He was a strong Donald Trump supporter during his presidency and served as his occasional advisor. Pete ran for the nomination of the Republican US Senate seat in Minnesota in 2012 but later withdrew from the race.

Pete Hegseth's profiles summary and bio

Full name Pete Brian Hegseth Date of birth 6th June 1980 Age 42 years in 2023 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Forest Lake, Minnesota, United States Current residence Tennessee, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 6 feet (1.83 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Jennifer Rauchet (since 2019), Samantha Deering (from 2010 to 2017), Meredith Schwarz (from 2004 to 2009) Children Four, including Gunner, Boone, Rex, and Gwen Parents Penny and Brian Hegseth Education Harvard University (Master's of Public Policy), Princeton University (BA) Profession TV host, author, Army National Guard Officer Political party Republican Social media Twitter Instagram

What is Pete Hegseth's net worth?

Pete has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to WealthyPersons. He earned his fortune from his work in the military, as a TV host, and as an author.

What is Pete Hegseth's salary?

His salary at Fox News is estimated to be between $100,000 and $300,000. He has been working at the network since 2014 and began his military career in 2003.

Pete started his military service in 2003. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Pete Hegseth's military service

In 2003, Hegseth was commissioned as a reserve infantry officer in the US Army National Guard. He later became an infantry platoon leader of the Minnesota National Guard during his service in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, until 2005. In 2006, he served in Iraq.

He was made captain in 2012 and was later deployed to Afghanistan with the Minnesota Army National Guard, where he served as a senior counterinsurgency instructor. Pete is now a major and serves in the Individual Ready Reserve. For his service in the military, Hegseth has received the following awards and badges:

Two Bronze Stars

Two Army Commendation Medals

A National Defense Service Medal

A Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

An Expert Infantryman Badge

A Combat Infantryman Badge

The Iraq War veteran was the CEO of Concerned Veterans for America political advocacy group until 2015. He also served as executive director of Vets for Freedom from 2007 to 2010.

Pete Hegseth on Fox

He joined Fox in 2014 as a contributor and is currently the co-host of Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends Weekend. Hegseth previously hosted the Fox Nation special, The Miseducation of America, and the All-American New Year Special in 2020 and 2023. He has been a regular guest on Unfiltered with Dan Bongino since 2021.

Pete Hegseth's books

Pete Hegseth is a New York Times best-selling author. Photo: @petehegseth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The TV host is a published and New York Times best-selling author. His books include:

In the Arena: Good Citizens, a Great Republic, and How One Speech Can Reinvigorate America (2016)

(2016) American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free (2020)

(2020) Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes (2020)

(2020) Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation (2022)

Pete Hegseth's education

The TV host went to Forest Lake Area High School and graduated in 1999. He then enrolled at Princeton University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts until 2003. In 2013, he graduated from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University with a Master's of Public Policy.

Pete Hegseth's age

The Army National Guard officer was born on 6th June 1980 in Forest Lake, Minnesota, United States, to parents Penny and Brian Hegseth. He is 42 years old in 2023, and his Zodiac sign is Gemini. The best-selling author has two younger brothers.

Who is Pete Hegseth married to?

The Iraq War veteran has been married three times. He married his first wife, Meredith Schwarz, in 2004, and they divorced in 2009. He then tied the knot with Samantha Deering in 2010 in Washington, but the couple divorced in August 2017 after Pete had a child with his girlfriend, Fox executive producer Jennifer Rauchet. The TV host later married Jennifer in August 2019.

How many children does Pete Hegseth have?

The Fox News host has four children and adopted Jennifer Rauchet's three kids. Photo: @petehegseth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Fox News host has four children from two marriages. He shares three kids, Rex, Boone, and Gunner, with his second wife, Samantha Deering. Pete and Jennifer Rauchet have one child, daughter Gwen, born in August 2017. He is a stepfather to Jennifer's three children from her previous marriage. Pete Hegseth's family relocated to Tennessee from New Jersey in 2022.

Pete Hegseth's height

The Army National Guard officer stands at approximately 6 feet (1.83 m) tall. He has salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes.

Pete Hegseth's net worth in 2023 clearly indicates his dedication to his work. He has been in the military for nearly 20 years and is a valuable contributor and host at Fox News. He has also shown interest in politics, but it is unclear if he will run again in future elections.

