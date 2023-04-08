Lauren Boebert's net worth, age, children, husband, height, career, profiles

Lauren Boebert is an American entrepreneur, activist, and Republican politician. She is serving her second term as the US Representative for Colorado's Third Congressional District. She is known for her involvement in far-right extremist activities and for having strong anti-LGBTQ+ opinions. What is Lauren Boebert's net worth in 2023, and how much does she earn?

Lauren Boebert is the US Representative for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District (since 2020). Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

Since entering the American political scene in 2020, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has established herself as a controversial Donald Trump supporter. She won a public office position on her first try without a high school certificate or college degree. Boebert is against sex education and the federal funding of planned parenthood. She also supports Christian nationalism and advocates for the church to have power over state decisions.

Lauren Boebert's profiles summary and bio

Birth name Lauren Opal Roberts Date of birth 19th December 1986 Age 36 years in 2023 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Altamonte Springs, Florida, United States Current residence Silt, Colorado Nationality American Religion Christianity Height Approx. 5 feet (1.52 m) Weight Approx. 100 pounds (45 kg) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Jayson Boebert (2005 to date) Children Four sons Profession Politician, gun rights activist, entrepreneur, author Political party Republican (joined 2008), Democrat (from 2006 to 2008) Social media Twitter Facebook Instagram

Who is Lauren Boebert?

The US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (aged 36 as of 2023) was born on 19th December 1986. Her full name is Lauren Opal Roberts. She is serving her second term as the Representative for Colorado's Third Congressional District.

She first won the position in 2020 after beating incumbent representative Scott Tipton in the primaries and later defeated Democrat nominee Diane Mitsch Bush in the general elections. During the 2022 re-election, she beat Adam Frisch by a small margin of only 546 votes.

Boebert had never held a public office before she became a Congresswoman in 2020. She made history as the first mother, the first woman, and the youngest person ever to represent the Colorado District. Other positions being held by the outspoken politician are;

She serves in the Natural Resources and Oversight Committees

Co-chairs the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus

Serves as Communications Chair of the House Freedom Caucus

Boebert is a member of the Congressional Western Caucus and mainly deals with issues affecting rural Colorado.

The Congresswoman is also a published author and has written the book, My American Life (2022), whose foreword was written by Senator Ted Cruz. She began working at McDonald's when she was 15. Other positions she held prior to getting into politics were GIS technician, natural gas product technician, and pipeline integrity coordinator.

Lauren never held any public office prior to becoming a US Congresswoman in 2020. Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

How much is Lauren Boebert worth?

As per reports, the politician has an estimated net worth of $400,000 in 2023. Lauren Boebert's salary per year as a member of the US House of Representatives is approximately $174,000.

Lauren Boebert's education

Lauren had to drop out of her senior year at Rifle High School in 2004 to look after her baby and make money for her family. She later earned a GED certificate in 2020.

Boebert does not have a college degree and did not graduate high school. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Where is Lauren Boebert from?

The Republican politician was born in Altamonte Springs, Florida, United States. Her family depended on welfare and moved around multiple times. They relocated to Montbello in Denver and later moved to Aurora, Colorado, before finding a home in Rifle, Colorado, in 2003.

Lauren Boebert's husband

Her husband is Jayson Boebert, an American oil and natural gas drilling foreman and consultant. He established Boebert Consulting in 2012, and the company's main client is Terra Energy, a Colorado-based natural gas producer. Lauren and Jayson tied the knot on 9th June 2005, about a year after she dropped out of school with his child.

In 2004, Jayson was arrested for indecent exposure at a bowling alley in Rifle, Colorado. From 2013 to 2022, Lauren and Jayson operated Shooters Grill, a Second Amendment and Western-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, whose staff were reportedly allowed to carry guns openly.

Lauren Boebert's children

Lauren Boebert and her husband, Jayson Boebert, have four boys. Photo: @laurenboebert on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lauren and her husband, Jayson, have four sons between the ages of 10 to 17. She welcomed her first son Tyler at 19 and will be a grandmother at 36 as her son's girlfriend is expecting a child due in April 2023. She received heavy criticism for publicly supporting her 17-year-old boy for getting a 15-year-old girl pregnant, especially since she describes herself as a born-again Christian and advocates against everything that is anti-religious.

Lauren Boebert's net worth in 2023 has increased. Her far-right opinions have earned her supporters and opponents and will determine the future of her young political career.

READ ALSO: Who is Henrietta Rushwaya? Age, family, pictures, gold case, net worth

Briefly.co.za published interesting details about Henrietta Rushwaya, a controversial Zimbabwean politician, mining executive, and football administrator. She is the niece of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Henrietta is the president of the Zimbabwe Mining Federation. In August 2020, she was arrested at the airport for trying to smuggle gold out of Zimbabwe to Dubai. Later in March 2023, the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit implicated her among the Gold Mafia members responsible for smuggling gold and laundering billions of dollars.

Source: Briefly News