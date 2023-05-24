What happened to Klaas Pesha, Dineo Ranaka's ex-husband?

Klaas Pesha is a South African mining engineer and entrepreneur. He is best recognised as Dinoe Ranaka's ex-husband, and he became famous after their marriage ended in less than a year. Social media users have impressions of Pesha's identity even though most are founded on speculations. Klaas Pesha's biography clears most doubts about his life.

Klaas Pesha's wife, Dineo, is an acclaimed and seasoned radio personality, TV presenter, actress, TV producer and DJ. Dineo Ranaka married Klaas Pesha for a few months. Their divorce was marred with allegations of gender-based violence and emotional abuse.

Full name Klaas James Pesha Gender Male Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Alma mater University of South Africa Occupation Mining engineer and entrepreneur Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Dineo Ranaka Children 1 Social media Twitter

Klaas Pesha's age

Klaas James Pesha has not publicly revealed details about his birth. Therefore, his age remains a mystery. However, given his educational background and working experience, he could be in his early forties. Dineo Ranaka was born on 16th December 1983; she is 39 years old as of May 2023.

Educational background and career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Klaas Pesha is a mining engineer and entrepreneur. He is an alumnus of the University of Johannesburg. Between 2000 and 2003, he pursued a Bachelor of Technology in Mining and Mineral Engineering.

In 2006, he enrolled at the Department of Mineral Resources and obtained a Government Certificate of Competency. In 2010, Pesha enrolled at the University of South Africa for his Master of Business Leadership, Corporate Strategy. He graduated in 2014.

Throughout his career in the mining industry, he has served in different capacities in the following firms:

Arnot Opco Coal Mine · Part-time

KT SQUARED INVESTMENT (Pty) Ltd

Ukufisa Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd logo

Ukufisa Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Vunene Mining

Coal of Africa Ltd

Klaas describes himself as an experienced group operations manager skilled in mineral exploration and feasibility studies. He has dealt with copper, blast and nickel.

Klaas Pesha's wife

Klaas Pesha married Dineo Ranaka, although details about their meeting remain under wraps. They are presumed to have tied the knot in late 2020 or early 2021.

Dineo dropped hints that she had married Pesha when she changed her surname from Ranaka to Ranaka -Pesha. However, the marriage was short-lived.

Divorce

Towards the end of 2021, Dineo disclosed that she had left her marriage after only seven months. She accused Pesha of being abusive and unfaithful. She allegedly caught him cheating whilst she was expectant.

The dissolution of their marriage has turned out murky. In August 2022, Dineo Ranaka reportedly claimed that her estranged husband claimed 50% of her assets in their divorce.

According to a video shared via controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula's suspended Twitter account on 21st August 2022, she alluded her husband had demanded half the worth of her fortune. This was during a Kaya FM interview with Enhle Mbali, and Dineo was quoted saying,

I am going to fight him. He is not going to get a cent. No, no, no, he is mad. I am a fighter. I am going to fight on my knees first. He is not going to get a cent, ever. A legal team represents me. He must leave with nothing, not after what he put me through,

For me, it is about the moment I had my three-month-old baby in my arms, and he beat the both of us up,

Dineo Ranaka's latest news

On 31st May 2023, sources alleged that Dineo had checked into a mental health facility in Pretoria. The move came after she had a meltdown on Instagram, disclosing that she was trying her best not to take her own life.

After the news became public, fans sent outpouring love messages for her. DJ Sbu, her close friend from Kaya FM, expressed concern over her mental state, giving her some time off work. Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo stepped in to fill her spot.

Klaas Pesha's kids

Klaas Pesha and Dineo Ranaka's marriage resulted in one child whose gender and name are yet to be made public. Dineo Ranaka's new baby is not her only child. She has two other kids, a son called Kgosi and a daughter named Kopano. She boldly talks about her cordial relationship with her two other baby daddies.

Klaas Pesha's Instagram

Pesha is not on Instagram. He is active on Twitter, enjoying an audience of over 1,000 followers as of May 2023.

Klaas Pesha's biography takes you through his accomplishments and challenges. It also catches you up on his ex-wife.

