Auswell Mashaba's bio, age, cars, qualifications, scandal, businesses, net worth

Auswell Mashaba is a Johannesburg-based business magnate who owns several multi-million-rand companies across South Africa. He holds qualifications from various institutions and has gained extensive experience in the business industry. Auswell was implicated in a corruption scandal, where his company was responsible for financial irregularities that were said to have impacted South Africa’s transport system, by failing to meet demands already paid for.

The multimillionaire is the father of Nsovo Mashaba, a South African entrepreneur known for displaying his lavish lifestyle on social media and dating celebrities. In addition to having his businesses, Nsovo manages his father’s luxury lodge in the Greater Kruger National Park.

Auswell’s profile summary and bio

Full name Auswell Mashaba Gender Male Place of birth Limpopo, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexuality Heterosexual Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Joyce Mashaba Children Nsovo Mashaba Education Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Wits University Occupation Businessman, executive chairman Net worth Approximately R50 million

Where did Auswell Mashaba acquire his education?

After completing matric at Mughena High School, Auswell furthered his studies at Cape Peninsula University of Technology and obtained a degree in civil engineering. In 1997, he enrolled for a public management qualification at the Institute of Administration and Management.

His studying journey continued in the same year at Wits University, where he had registered for a master’s degree in public and development management.

Auswell Mashaba’s career

From July 1996 to October 2002, Auswell was a deputy director general for the Department of Public Works and Transport. Thereafter, he was appointed as the director of Orchard N4, a position he held for 20 years and four months. He is currently the executive chairman of his investment company, AM Investments.

How much is Auswell Mashaba worth?

According to News 24, his net worth is estimated to be approximately R50 million, accumulated from his businesses, investments, and properties.

Auswell Mashaba’s wife

His wife is Joyce Mashaba, a South African businesswoman who has been involved in business dealings with her husband. Some sources mention that she is one of the trustees of the Mamoroko Makolele Trust.

Auswell Mashaba’s son

Like his father, Nsovo Mashaba is a businessman and general manager of AM Lodge. ZAlebs reports that he is famous for his financial status and lavish lifestyle, which he shares on his Instagram profile.

Who is Auswell Mashaba’s brother?

His younger brother is Noel Mashaba, and he is an executive chairman at GladAfrica Group, a multidisciplinary built environment consultancy. His LinkedIn profile shows he has 21 years of business experience.

What scandal was Auswell Mashaba involved in?

Mashaba was involved in a corruption scandal after his company, Swifambo Rail Leasing, was awarded a tender worth billions of rands to supply locomotives to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Soon after funds were disbursed to his company, he went on a property splurge where he bought properties worth millions of rands. Following this discovery, payments to Mashaba’s company were stopped due to maladministration and corruption allegations.

Auswell Mashaba and Blue Mbombo

Reports state that in May 2022, rumours alleging that Auswell is the father of Blue Mbombo’s child circulated on Twitter. The former South African reality star refuted such claims, stating that Musa Khawula, the original distributor of the rumours, should not attempt to get likes and retweets by posting demeaning and untruthful statements.

Auswell Mashaba is a successful South African businessman who has trended for all the wrong reasons. Although he is among South Africa’s wealthiest, the corruption allegations levelled against him have dented his name and reputation.

